PL coach suggests Arsenal could ‘disrespect’ Man City with selection choice in huge clash

Kevin Nolan has suggested Arsenal may feel that it shows “disrespect” to Manchester City if they don’t play Bukayo Saka against them given his form.

It’s no secret that Saka is Mikel Arteta’s most prized asset at Arsenal. That’s been evident over the past few seasons, with the winger having his best campaign last time out, when he scored 14 Premier League goals and provided 11 assists.

The manager’s dependence on Saka has been even more evident this season. Indeed, the winger has started every single Premier League and Champions League game this season, despite having not been at full fitness for the last couple of games.

His form has continued – he’s been directly involved in nine goals this season, but was hauled off after just 34 minutes in the Gunners’ last game in midweek, as they lost 2-1 to Lens; he assisted their goal.

It was a risk to play a potentially injured Saka in that game given one of the biggest matches of the season, in the Premier League against Manchester City, was up next.

Kieran Gibbs is among those calling for the winger to be left out in order to preserve him down the stretch, but West Ham coach Nolan feels the Gunners might think they’re disrespecting City by doing that.

“When you have someone of his ability who plays and performs like he does, week in and week out, then it’s very hard to think ‘shall we leave him out here?’ Does it show disrespect to the other team? All that comes into play,” he said on BBC Football Daily.

It’s not disrespectful to City to leave out a star man who could be damaged if he plays, it’s smart. Yes, they’re the best team in the league, but the Gunners should fancy their chances without Saka if leaving him on the sidelines gives him a better chance of performing in other games.

Nolan feels it’s a no brainer to play him if he’s fit.

“For his explosiveness and everything that he brings to the game. He must look after himself and be so mentally prepared and physically to keep on going and do what he has done,” he added.

“In this day and age, it’s unbelievable what he is doing. He is one of Arsenal’s best players, so if he is fit, he plays.”

That’s obviously true – if Saka is fully fit, he’s the first name on the teamsheet, but the question isn’t over his inclusion in full health, but whether he plays with a slight knock.

