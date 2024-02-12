PL heartbreak as wonderkid Man Utd, Man City target ‘set to shun’ offers amid promise to sign pro deal

AC Milan wonderkid Francesco Camarda is reportedly ‘set to shun’ offers from the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City as his family have ‘told AC Milan he is staying’ and will sign a professional contract with them.

Camarda made waves when he became the youngest-ever player in Serie A history as he debuted off the bench against Fiorentina in November as a 15-year-old. He followed up that appearance with a cameo off the bench in the next game against Frosinone.

It’s been reported that the striker has scored over 400 goals through the age groups with Milan. However, they are currently in danger of seeing him leave for England.

Indeed, each of Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are said to have ‘put offers’ to the 15-year-old, as per HITC, given he can’t sign a pro contract with Milan until he’s 16 in March, giving clubs the chance to convince him until then.

Also having offered are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. However, it’s heartbreak for those sides and delight for Milan it seems, as Camarda ‘has made it clear’ he wants to stay.

Indeed, the report states he is ‘set to shun’ offers in order to sign his first professional contract with Milan. His family and representatives are said to have told the club that ‘he is staying with them and will sign’ the contract once he turns 16.

As per previous reports, that’s set to be a three-year contract.

The plan is for Camarda to continue progressing in the academy, where he is starring in front of goal at the moment, while also being given regular minutes in the first team as he progresses.

Camarda is yet to score his first senior goal for Milan, having only featured for 12 minutes and not been in a squad since December, when injuries in the squad were rife.

However, he’ll have ample time to get his first one under his belt over the next three years of being a contracted player, and given how prolific he’s been in age-group sides before now, it can’t be ling before he does so.

