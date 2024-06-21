Planet Football’s Ultimate Copa America Quiz: 30 questions to get you pumped for USA 2024

The 2024 Copa America is underway over in the United States. That got us thinking – what better way to get in the mood for this summer’s tournament than a devilishly difficult bumper 30-question quiz all about its storied history?

From Lionel Messi lifting the trophy last time out, the tournament has been graced by some of the finest footballers in history, from Pele to Diego Maradona to Ronaldo.

We’re not expecting any casual observers to get strong marks on this one. Particularly if you’re a follower of the European game, we’d be mightily impressed if you can get a strong score on this, celebrating South America’s most prestigious continental international trophy.

