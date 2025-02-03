Arsenal have given Manchester City a paddling so it’s time to give some credit to Mikel Arteta and to Kai Havertz.

Send your views to theeditor@football365.com

The conspiracy is alive!

You gullible fools. You just don’t see it do you? It’s STILL the mission of the Deep State PGMOL to destroy Arsenal and ensure City win the League.

Last night was merely an engineered result to put the (true) Arsenal faithful off the scent.

It’s SO obvious!

Mark (Well played Gooners. Havertz though. Blimey). MCFC

Not bad that…

I won’t be the only Arsenal fan thinking we sat off City too much today – we’re better than them and should have had more confidence in ourselves – but bloody hell, you can’t argue with the result. Just a quick reminder that we were without our best player, and unlike City don’t have £50m backups. For so long scoring against City felt like an achievement. Two wins and three draws in the last five games, credit to Arteta and the players.

Simon (staying humble) Cochrane

READ: 16 Conclusions on Arsenal 5-1 Man City: Havertz Discourse, Haaland numbers, Lewis-Skelly’s humble day

…I know they’re on a down year, but City are still one of the big dogs in this league and we just gubbed them 5-1.

It is very, very significant for the simple reason that it has been a great many years since we played one of the other heavyweights and handed out a proper beating

Probably not since Wenger’s teams were at their most dominant, and even the we tended to go 3-0 up early and just coast home.

Let’s hope that Liverpool, for the first time this season, are finally feeling the pressure of some proper competition.

Rob, Bristol Gooner (Miles Lewis-Skelly….wow!)

…I guess City couldn’t do it on a cold night in Stoke.

No set-pieces required.

Hats

…Arsenal are not going to catch Liverpool but bloody hell to steam roll Citeh like that with no Saka means this Gooner team/squad means plastic fans should step aside and leave Arteta and Harvetz alone. Again, Raya is something else.

Liverpool fans can laugh at our admiration for our team…it’s called passion!

Chris, Croydon

Is Neville past it?

What does GNev get his £1m+ for again? Asking Haaland to turn round and have a pop at Gabriel instead of celebrating his goal? ‘No one who’s ever played football would begrudge Haaland going for Gabriel’ my God what’s happened to the fella who was such a breath of fresh air when he first started co coms? The accurate, sharp and pithy summaries and conclusions are gone aren’t they? Reduced to plugging a pre determined narrative and then backtracking furiously when the reality opposes this (I’m writing at 4-1 with The Gunners oleing each touch and Havertz sitting on a goal and an assist). I suppose it’s easier to pontificate on a ruck than analyse the game eh?

There comes a point when everyone reaches their sell by date. Has GNev reached his?

Oh it’s 5!!!!!!! Ethan! My word son!!!! I’m a teacher and Nwaneri & MLS are younger than a number of kids in my 6th form classes.

Roscoe P Coltrane

Poor Stewie…

My heart really goes out to Stewie this evening. He probably had another rant about an Arsenal loss typed up in advance before the game kicked off only to see his team win comfortably and his favourite whipping boy Kai Havertz get a goal and an assist.

Oh well. Time to put the draft away and wait for the next game that Arsenal drop points.

Turiyo Damascene (not even an Arsenal fan but Stewie is an embarassment) Kigali, Rwanda

…I don’t know what gives me more satisfaction, the result or knowing it will be a Monday mailbox without the ”comedy” e-mail from Stewie Griffin. Close call.

Matt Coplestone still trusting the Pulisball’

You thought Stewie would wait…

It’s half-time. Regardless of the final result, a reminder, that Arsenal fans actually have a song for a £65m ashtray. I would also like to extend my sincerest apologies to in-car ashtrays everywhere: the Havertz analogy was clearly too hard on in-car ashtrays, which at least perform their main basic function i.e collect cigarette butts. That miss from Havertz is genuinely one of, if not the worst, miss I’ve seen in PL history.

Imagine having the entire goal to aim at, 2 yards out, keeper is on the floor, you have so much time you took a touch first instead of hitting it first time…chance to kill the match…and you don’t even hit the target! £65m, £290k a week. And to be clear, there is not a single under 15s striker anywhere in Europe who would miss the target from there. No way. Wow.

Now suspend your disbelief, and tell yourself that Arsenal fans genuinely think that a team starting with Havertz, can win the PL! 😂😂😂

Utter, complete Delusion. I said it before: Havertz is a continuation of the Brexit theme: pointlessly expensive, a clearly retrograde step, adds zero value, and is answering a question nobody was asking! An insane act of self-harm.

The only people who think this is genuinely, a barnstorming idea? Arsenal fans! The “Make Arsenal Great Again” red-cap wearers are going to have to create a new crackpot conspiracy theory to explain why Phase 1 Slot has breezed Phase 25 FAKE PULIS PROCESS, Arteta. Looking forward to it. 🍿🍿

Stewie Griffin (FAKE BID for Watkins knowing Duran had already left Villa haha. Irony is, Villa then added another striker! Same old, classic Wenger move! To think they coulda got Isak from Sociedad for less than half the wages. But remember, “context”!)

READ: Arsenal make history with Havertz miss as Haaland learns ‘who the f***’ teenage dream is

Just let the big clubs spend…they will still cock it up

The following headline ‘Chelsea are still ‘woefully sh**e’ despite £1bn’ in Sunday’s mailbox got me thinking. How much room is there in the Premier League for so called ‘big’ clubs. There are multiple ways to define a ‘big’ club, attendance, history, transfer budget, turnover and perhaps a few more that I haven’t thought of.

How many times have articles been posted on F365 that state that club X should have done better because they spend XX amount buying players left, right and center? If that were true than these clubs would have finished 1-2-3 with a 1 point difference. This is of course not the case.

If this means that spending XX amount of money each season doesn’t a big club make then the mindset should change (not that it will based on this letter). A club should buy players to IMPROVE their team not to MAKE their team. If you do the latter, you’ll keep on buying because your team didn’t finish top of the table so their must be something wrong with the team that needs fixing. A team doesn’t click on day 1 either, this is a gradual process that if managed well will get better and better the more games are played. There will also come a moment where the improvement will be massive to outsiders of the club but not a surprise at all to those within the club.

As there are quite a few clubs with big pockets in the Premier League the money factor has become a minor part of the winning formula in my opinion. Number 1 is the owner/board who sticks by their man when results aren’t going their way. Number 2 is the coach. He must not only be skilled in man management of his players but also in the not so visible part to the rest of us which is talking with the owner/board, outlining the long term plans and scouting for the right player and buying them for the right price. Paying through the nose just to get a player comes with a lot of risks, you don’t know if he’ll adapt to the team and the League. If he doesn’t, selling him again and getting back the money spend is almost impossible not to mention the time wasted and games lost trying to make the player tick.

In todays transfer market where 20 million pounds is considered a bargain there are many many many options for each position. It comes down to the details and how well the team can enhance a players strong points and diminish his weaknesses.

When a club sticks to the process it will get them results. ManC wasn’t didn’t become champions when they got wealthy owners, it took time. Same for Chelsea. Other clubs with rich owners that have reached great heights albeit not consistently are for example Arsenal and Liverpool. ManU were the force to be reckoned with when Ferguson was the coach. Those days are a distant fond memory for ManU fans. Newcastle have big pockets but seem to more about improving a team than buying one. Personally I think a Newcastle supporter has got a very exciting future ahead of them as long as the road taken isn’t abandoned.

So next time someone says ‘Club X should have done better because they spend big money on players’, just think for a minute how stupid that sounds for if that were the case the richest clubs would all finish top of the league and that simply isn’t possible.

Personally, because money no longer is the big factor it used to be with so many very rich clubs. I’d like a suspension of the fair play rules for 5 years give or take and see what happens. The smaller clubs will benefit too with a lot of money being thrown their way which will help them balance the books and perhaps take a risk or two on a new player.

Soei, Arsenal Fan (excited to see the road we’re on)

How to change football to help Man Utd

I am writing to request if you would support a petition to change the rules of football. It’s clear that in its current format, the team I support will continue to struggle for the rest of the season (at least); especially now the only player who seems to know where the net is at the minute is seemingly badly injured. So, even a temporary amendment would suffice and we’ll revisit early next season.

Suggested changes as follows:

– a goal is awarded for aimless attacking play;

– a goal is awarded for comedy defending;

– a goal is awarded if your GK is rooted to the line on every cross, additional goal awarded if he comes off his line and punches someone in the head;

– for every misplaced pass or poor touch, a penalty is awarded to the offending team; and,

– a goal is awarded if the penalty is missed.

To be honest, I’m not even sure what a goal is anymore. You mean they have to put that little sphere into a net that is 24ft wide and 8ft tall – who ever thought that was a good idea?! Let’s not count goals at all, and just use number of errors as the deciding factor of a match, the more the better.

I’m easy, so I’ll leave that up to you to decide. As long as I don’t constantly feel like the thought of going to work on a Monday is a better form of entertainment than watching that shower on a Sunday, I’ll be happy.

Yours Sincerely,

Garey Vance, MUFC

Feeling weird that Spurs won

Honestly, I thought just on the basis of big Micky starting today, we’d somehow scrape 3 points. Literally for no other reason than that. It wasn’t a reasonably thought out conclusion of a thought. Just sheer desperation and hope.

Then he’s not in the starting 11. Wait, what? He’s not even on the f*cking bench to come on and keep it respectable once we’re 7 nil down? Right. I see. We are valuing a potential league cup final appearance – not even winning the damn thing – over being a club with a PL status?

So, Spurs being Spurs, we go and collect a very well earned, somewhat untroubled, 3 points in a strangely suspect organised fashion. Brentford, granted, piled on a lot of crossing pressure but besides the Spence goal line clearance, it was much to do about nothing. It feels like a huge time to get those points in the bag and put some proper daylight between us and those in the relegation zone. I was genuinely concerned before today about getting dragged down into the mire.

We’ve signed big Kevin today. I know nothing about the fella apart from 1) he didn’t reject us 2) he is not (currently/yet) injured and 3) he is a centre back. That’ll do for me, ta very much.

VDV is clearly being greased up to start on Thursday. Likely alongside Danso. Likely alongside our new number 1 left back, Djed, who is playing far better than Udogie was prior to that thing that everyone at Tottenham gets…..what is it again…..oh yeah….an injury. Anyway, they’ll be in front of Kinsky. This can’t be a left field comment when I say he should be number 1 even when Vic is back. Right? He’s far more assuring and as great a shot stopper as Vicario is, he attracts a lot of trouble on set pieces and just comes across as very agitated and panicky. It’s not a great look. Those nerves seep into the defence. Stick with Vic? Naw. Keep it kinky with Kinsky. Whatever, guys. I’m trying.

So what will happen, after this week of cup games is done, is that we will probably have like 27 first team players back and only be involved in 2 competitions.

As is the nature of Spurs, we only deal in absurd extremes. We will have too many players and not enough games to satisfy everyone. Which I’m actually okay with. There are a lot of players who are not fit for purpose. A conversation for another day.

Honestly though, as long as we stay up, I’ll take any league position if we get our hands on one of those shiny things that we are so reluctant to get near. We are like the opposite of a magpie, whatever that would be, which would be fitting if we were to get the LC final and get battered by the Geordies.

Anywho, I’m off to bask in the glorious feeling of 3 points being well won. A peculiar feeling indeed.

Glen, Stratford Spur

READ: Spence pockets Mbeumo as Spurs’ banter season extends to securing wildly unlikely clean sheets