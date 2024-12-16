Bernardo Silva says Manchester City got what they deserved against Manchester United after defending “like under-15s”.

Pep Guardiola’s men were leading until the 88th minute, the latest into a game a reigning champion has led in a Premier League match and lost.

Josko Gvardiol gave the champions the lead in the first half but Bruno Fernandes equalised from the penalty spot, two minutes before Amad Diallo’s winner.

Man City’s remarkable run of form continued with defeat in Sunday’s Manchester derby. They now only have one win from 11 across all competitions and four points from their last seven in the Premier League, winning just once.

It is genuine relegation form from a team with six Premier League titles in the last seven years and Portuguese midfielder Bernardo says City can no longer lament bad luck, they might just be s**t.

“We totally deserved what happened,” he said after the dramatic defeat to Man Utd. “At this level if it’s a game or two you can say you are lucky or unlucky. If it’s 10 games you can’t say that.

MORE ON MAN CITY v MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 16 Conclusions from Man City 1-2 Man Utd – Amad changes the story, but what if Pep really is done?

👉 Three short minutes of Manchester United passion enough as Manchester City get what they deserve

👉 ‘That’s why Ruben Amorim got the job’: Roy Keane believes Man United boss is ideal for Amad Diallo

“If 87 minutes in a derby and you’re winning 1-0 and you have a corner for your team and you end up with the ball at your keeper with a penalty for them. If you make these kind of stupid decisions with three or four minutes to go, you deserve to pay for that.”

Bernardo added that his side paid the price for defending like an under-15s team.

“If you look at the game, my feeling was there was only one team who could win it but at the end we lost. It’s not one game, it’s a lot of games lately.

“We have to look at ourselves, it’s not about ‘oh we’re playing well and we’re unlucky.’ No. It’s the decisions we make. Today the last minutes we played like under-15s and you pay the price.”

Asked why City are making stupid decisions, the former AS Monaco man replied: “I don’t know. I know we don’t want it to happen.

“As I said, it’s a bit frustrating, if you look at the game until minute 86 there was only one team that could win this football game. Then from a corner for Man City, even if you leave a centre-back back, Ruben [Dias] stayed, you end up with the ball at our keeper.

“There’s no excuse at this level. We deserved what happened.”

Matheus Nunes gave away the late penalty for a clumsy challenge on Amad, which came from his abysmal pass back to goalkeeper Ederson.

“It’s not about one player or two. When it happens in ten games it’s collectively,” Silva added.

“But obviously each one of us individually needs to look at ourselves and see what we can do better.

“There needs to be communication at that minute and level of the game. There needs to be communication to play short or keep the ball in the corner. If the ball ends up at a midfielder, put the ball in the corner to put them under pressure.

“It’s not just the pass from Matheus to the keeper. It’s everything from our corner, how the ball ends up from Ruben to Kyle [Walker] to Matheus that everyone under pressure to play to the ‘keeper.

“It just cannot happen, we have to do better in these situations. We have to be more experienced, smarter. At this level even if you’re better than the opponents, if you make these kind of results you deserve to lose the game.

“It’s quite normal we’re not happy at this minute. We have to do better individually and collectively, it’s not the standards of Man City.”