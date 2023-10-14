Whinging players told to ‘devote yourself to football’ to deal with fatigue, or risk earning ‘less money’

Jerome Rothen thinks Aurelien Tchouameni should devote himself to football to help deal with fixture congestion.

Former France international Jerome Rothen has told Aurelien Tchouameni to “devote yourself to your job” after the Real Madrid star complained about fixture congestion.

Player welfare has been a huge talking point in football for a number of years now, with the international schedule coming into the spotlight more recently.

The addition of the UEFA Nations League, a mid-season FIFA World Cup, and international breaks after the domestic season has finished have all angered players who feel they need to rest rather than represent their country or play in pointless friendlies.

Injuries seem to be more frequent nowadays and players and managers are attributing this to the number of matches they are being forced to play.

Speaking earlier this month, France midfielder Tchouameni said players must “do or say something” to deal with the vast amount of fixtures in a season.

“Obviously, we’re playing too many matches,” he said at a press conference. “It’s leading to injuries. At some point, the players should do or say something.

“These days, it’s rare to have one match a week. It’s up to the authorities and the players to bang their fists on the table.

“We get the impression that it’s not going to get any better with new competitions. Something has to be done. When it’s too much, it becomes a problem.”

Former France and Paris Saint-Germain winger Rothen has responded to Tchouameni, telling the Real Madrid youngster to use his spare time to recover more effectively, essentially having his whole life revolve around his “profession”.

“Do you want fewer matches? Well, you’re going to get less money,” Rothen said (as per RMC Sport).

“I usually defend the players. but now, I’m going to hit Aurelien Tchouameni. If you just devote yourself to your job, you are paid for it… to be good in the field, to prepare yourself!

“The guys are gentrification: by dint of being an indisputable starter, there are peanut matches that you don’t want to play.

“The accumulation of matches is the same as 20-30 years ago. The matches last another 90 minutes.

“The fatigue he talks about is more outside the field and games. The invisible recovery that could be done is important.

“Today they spend their lives on social networks, making advertising spots. Take a jet to go see an MMA fight or shoot a pub spot in Turkey.

“In these cases guys, take fewer pills for that and devote yourself to football, just to your profession.”

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is another player to speak about fixture overload during the international break.

“In England we believe the schedules are too busy,” the Netherlands defender said. “The players are getting paid well but it should never come at the cost of our health.

“We keep having to play more and more games. We as players should start saying something about it, contribute to a solution.”

A Dutch journalist then asked Van Dijk his thoughts on whether players should see their salary reduced for a quieter schedule.

The player replied: “No, I am not prepared to give up ten per cent.

“I don’t think that should depend on my salary,” he added. “You are now trying to get me to say something nice.

“The Nations League that comes with it, for example, does not go to my salary. We get bonuses, but that is not a guarantee.”

