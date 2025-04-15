Chelsea are weighing up a summer move for Brighton forward Georginio Rutter, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Pletternberg broke the news on Monday via the social media platform X, confirming that Chelsea are “monitoring” Rutter’s situation.

The 22-year-old Frenchman has emerged as a surprise name on Chelsea’s shortlist as the club looks to strengthen its attacking options amid a £430 million clear-out.

“Chelsea are monitoring Georginio Rutter,” wrote Plettenberg. “No negotiations yet. Rutter is currently injured but has had a good season with Brighton.”

It’s thought Albion’s asking price could be as high as £70million, which may be enough to dissuade the Blues from pursuing a move.

Rutter has impressed in the Premier League for the Seagulls, bagging eight goals and registering four assists in all competitions after joining from Leeds United last summer.

His ability to play across the frontline or function as an attacking midfield with playmaking abilities is likely to appeal to Chelsea’s recruitment team as they continue stockpiling talented young players under Todd Boehly’s lavish regime.

Describing his skillset, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler previously said: “He can play on the outside but also in the centre. He can help us because there’s a very good feeling for positioning, a very good feeling for finding the gaps in between the lines from the opponent, a very good first touch, and a very good continuation of the game forward.

“He’s not focusing on playing backwards; he’s always trying to play vertical, and I especially also like his reaction and his behaviour out of position and after losing the ball.”

Rutter joined Albion from Leeds less than 12 months ago in a deal worth around £40million and is under contract at the Amex Stadium until 2028.

The talented youngster commanded a fee of £36million when swapping Hoffenheim for Elland Road in January 2023, with the Yorkshire club signing him with a view to retaining their Premier League status.

The Whites dropped out of the league in 2022/23, but Rutter played a starring role in helping them reach the Championship play-off final the following year, scoring seven goals and registering 15 assists as he tormented defences.

Uncertainty surrounding the fitness and ability of Christopher Nkunku – a player bought to be a versatile attacking cog like Rutter – has exacerbated the need for Chelsea to consider their options in the market.

The former RB Leipzig man suffered a total of 12 injuries that kept him out of action that kept him out of action for 434 days across four seasons before the 2024/25 campaign.

He’s failed to make the impact that Chelsea had hoped for in his first full season back after knee surgery, scoring three goals and registering two assists in 27 matches.

It’s unlikely that CEO Paul Barber and Hurzeler will let the Frenchman leave without a fight, particularly after having to stomach losing top talent such as Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, and Robert Sanchez to the west London club in recent seasons.