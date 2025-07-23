Joao Palhinha could be heading back to the Premier League just one year after leaving it, with one new suitor joining the race according to Florian Plettenberg, and Bayern Munich ready to listen to offers.

The Portugal international endured a frustrating debut season in Germany, making only six Bundesliga starts for the title winners and watching on as others took precedence in Vincent Kompany’s midfield.

His move from Fulham last summer came after a collapsed deadline-day switch the previous year, and while the eventual £46.5million deal got over the line, the fit never quite did.

Palhinha recently admitted his first year in Bavaria had been “difficult” during tentative links to Arsenal, though he reaffirmed his commitment to return for pre-season and prove himself.

Man Utd are allegedly one of the clubs considering a move. New boss Ruben Amorim worked with Palhinha during their time together at Sporting and Braga, and reports suggest the 30-year-old is being lined up to provide a defensive anchor that would allow Bruno Fernandes more attacking freedom.

Amorim’s midfield was one of the biggest concerns last season, and while much of Utd transfer focus has been on forwards, a move for Palhinha could be the next domino.

However, Utd are believed to be exploring a loan, while Bayern are reportedly pushing back against any temporary deal with the Bundesliga season fast approaching.

Fulham have also been credited with an interest in bringing Palhinha back. The Cottagers sold him for a club-record fee but are are also said to be eyeing a loan deal as part of a wider rebuild under Marco Silva.

The west London club are targeting up to five signings and view Palhinha as a potential marquee return, should Bayern allow it.

But the Germans would prefer a permanent exit and are said to have made that clear in talks with interested parties, according to reports.

Tottenham Hotspur have now entered the picture, with Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealing that the north London club are monitoring the situation.

“It is not concrete at this stage, but there is interest,” he posted on X. “Palhinha’s camp has been informed. Bayern are open to talks should suitable offers arrive for the 30 y/o.”

Spurs have already been active this summer with deals for Mohamed Kudus, Mathys Tel and Kevin Danso, but midfield reinforcements have so far taken a back seat.

Palhinha would offer something different to Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr, as a pure ball-winner with a track record of excelling in the Premier League and Champions League experience to match.