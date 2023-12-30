Pochettino backs Chelsea star who ‘always moans’; sends January transfer window warning to players

Mauricio Pochettino defended Thiago Silva after Chelsea battled to an important 3-2 victory against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Cole Palmer was once again Chelsea‘s best player on Saturday afternoon. The former Manchester City star grabbed two goals and an assist as the Blues raced into a 3-0 lead.

Luton Town mounted a late comeback as Ross Barkley and Elijah Adebayo scored but Chelsea hung on to earn a valuable three points.

This is a pretty impressive win for Chelsea as Luton have been strong at home this season. Speaking post-match, Pochettino suggested that he “sees many aspects that are improving”.

“I am so pleased and so happy because we need to be great to beat Luton,” Pochettino said on TNT Sports.

“When you see previous games against Luton and Arsenal they are difficult to break down and they come back into the game. I think it is a great example. They are doing a great job and it is difficult to play here. I seem to manage this type of situation that we needed to win and I think he is doing a fantastic job. It is difficult here.

“I think today there are a lot of positive things that we need to be consistent. The work ethic. I see many aspects that are improving.

“But at the same time, it is a young team. They need to work together to create this trust and confidence. This type of result when you need your team-mates to fight with you will help and be a really good thing. We need to push to have the same attitude because we have the quality. You need to match the attitude first.”

When asked about Thiago Silva’s frustration at the final whistle, he added: “Thiago is like this. He is always moaning and never happy – but that is good.

“He is 39 years old and still playing. I think sometimes we are there on the pitch but sometimes it was the small details. You want to show that you want to help the team and your emotion is there.”

On Chelsea’s January transfer window plans: “It is a thing that we are going to discuss with the owner. At the moment the most important is to work with our squad and our team. Players need to step up and be part of the squad and be available.

“From the beginning of the season, we suffer many injuries. Personally, I am not thinking of going into the market but it is something we will discuss with the owners and the sporting director.”