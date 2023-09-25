Pochettino told ‘biggest issue’ in sack race as typical ‘out’ not available for Chelsea boss

Mauricio Pochettino has been told that the Chelsea supporters will be the “biggest issue” for him in the Premier League sack race as Chris Sutton explained which typical “out” isn’t available to the Argentinian boss.

Pochettino has been unable to inspire an upturn in results at Chelsea this season after their dismal 2022-23 campaign, with the Blues languishing in 14th place after picking up just five points in their opening six games of the season.

The pressure increased on Pochettino after his side’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, but despite the poor results, Sutton believes Chelsea should stick to their guns and continue to back the former Spurs boss.

“Did we expect more from Pochettino and his team? Yeah, I think we did. Did he have a lot to contend with? Absolutely,” Sutton said on Mail Sport’s ‘It’s All Kicking Off’ podcast.

“There comes a time when he starts needing to get results, but with saying that, it’s not Abramovich who’s the owner where there’s the possibility, if he was the owner, of Pochettino being sacked.

“This is six games and Graham Potter had seven months. I was with you on Graham Potter and I’m pretty consistent with my view on managers and getting long enough time to develop a team, and getting a couple of transfer windows in. It doesn’t change for Pochettino.

“He does need time, but he does need results. His biggest issue, I suspect, will be the Chelsea supporters and them getting on his back. If there’s 100 Chelsea supporters banging on the door outside the ground then it’s not an issue. If there’s 5,000 wanting him out, then it is.”

Sutton also claimed Pochettino’s lack of team changes means the manager doesn’t have an ‘out’ for the poor results that he may have had otherwise.

“The most telling stat about Pochettino that he does have to answer to is in his team selection in the Premier League this season. He’s had eight players who have started those six Premier League games, eight regulars,” Sutton explained.

“Would it be reasonable for Chelsea fans to expect the team to be playing better and finding their rhythm? I would think so. There’s been the odd injury, but I looked at this last night. I thought Chelsea might have chopped and changed too much their starting XI which always gives the manager an ‘out’. That’s not been the case.

“So you look at the team and you think ‘this is one hell of an expensive development team’, and that’s what Chelsea are. They’re trying to contend with other big clubs at the top of the Premier League table and they are a development team essentially, with Thiago Silva, who’s still playing pretty well for an ageing player.

“It’s about finding a way, but (from) my playing experience, it can turn in one game. They’ve got some tough games coming up but I wouldn’t totally write Chelsea off.”

