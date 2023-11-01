Pochettino calls out Shearer over ‘dangerous analysis’ of Chelsea summer signing

Mauricio Pochettino has defended Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson after Alan Shearer criticised the forward for his performance against Brentford.

Chelsea have endured a difficult start to the season as Pochettino has struggled to build much momentum with his new side.

Scoring goals has once again been a major problem for Chelsea and Jackson has come under fire after a slow start to life in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has only scored two goals so far and he has been guilty of missing some guilt edge chances throughout the campaign so far.

Shearer criticised the forward on Match of the Day and described the forward as having a “complete lack of movement” in the final third.

Pochettino has since responded to these claims and the Chelsea boss has highlighted why this is a “dangerous” type of analysis.

“I nearly said no, but I cannot lie [about watching Match of the Day]! That is what we were talking about at half-time. About to expose the space,” Pochettino told reporters via Football London.

“But I think that Nico, if you watch the game against Liverpool or Dortmund in pre-season, or Luton, he was doing what the analysis was about and what we expect. But for different circumstances, Nico is not at his best today. For different circumstances, but we need to recover the player that was.

“But it’s really dangerous this type of analysis because it’s one game. I cannot lie, it wasn’t his best but we need to be fair. If you watch Luton, if you watch Dortmund in pre-season, if you watch Liverpool, you will see this is one player.

“Brentford game was another player. I agree with the analysis, but it’s not fair to say he is not this or you know. I agree with analysis, but not to say he is not capable to do what we expect of him.”

Jackson has showcased some shades a quality, but Chelsea are in need of some more firepower at this stage. Brentford forward Ivan Toney is reportedly on their radar for January.

Despite Chelsea seemingly being in the market for another forward in January, Pochettino still believes that Jackson will come good in a Chelsea shirt.

“I believe in him, I believe. The only problem is time. I don’t want to give examples, but he arrived at Chelsea in a situation is not easy for him.

“Another player had the same situation like Nico and maybe because we didn’t score it’s another day. Maybe we go to another different you know?

“Maybe players with more time than Nico, they are not performing in the way that we expect. But the club believes it is possible to perform.

“That is why we cannot be unfair in the analysis because he was frustrated from the beginning for different circumstances.”

