Pochettino says Chelsea star Cole Palmer has ‘potential’ to mimic ‘amazing’ Man Utd flop

Mauricio Pochettino says Cole Palmer “has the capacity and potential” to reach the level of a Manchester United flop who was an “amazing player” elsewhere.

Palmer has six goals and five assists for Chelsea this season having moved to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City for £42m in the summer, and has been the standout signing under Pochettino.

And the Argentinian boss was full of praise for the England international ahead of the Blues’ trip to Kennilworth Road to take on Luton, claiming Palmer has what it takes to be the next Angel Di Maria.

“In the position that he [Palmer] plays, and because he’s a left-footer and because he has some similarities and the quality, he’s a potential Angel Di Maria,” Pochettino said of Palmer in an interview with TNT Sports.

“Angel is a world champion [with Argentina], he was in Paris with us, and is an amazing player.

“He [Palmer] has the capacity and the potential to be close to him, with time. He’s still far away, but this type of player that can link, can be a playmaker, have the capacity to score, assist, it’s this type of player like Angel.

“Always you expect when you sign a player, you expect that they perform in the best way.

“But of course he’s performing really well from Day 1, he’s adapted very well to the club, to the teammates, to Chelsea life, and yes it’s amazing, because always you expect the player can perform well, but he’s doing excellent.”

Pochettino also lauded Nicolas Jackson’s display in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, despite the Senegal international missing a gilt-edged chance.

“(Against Palace) he was really good,” Pochettino. “He was only missing a goal. In the way he worked for team and ran and pressed, he was amazing.

“We are putting too much focus on him. We need to give him time, we need to believe in him. I think it was really nice the fans in the moment he missed the chances, they were very supportive. I really appreciate the fans that support him.

“Only with time he is going to be more relaxed and calm. Already he has scored goals, it’s not that he doesn’t score. If we check in the past, strikers that arrive at different clubs in England, if they can perform in the first season.

“We’re in months (since he joined), but (people) want that he score goals like (Didier) Drogba or (Jimmy Floyd) Hasselbaink. They came with different experience. You have to look at the background of the player. He’s young, came from Spain, not playing too much. He’s a very good prospect, amazing potential.

“Playing for Chelsea is not the same as playing for a different club, with all respect. The pressure is always when you took the ball to be fantastic.”

READ MORE: Arsenal top this Premier League table that is the mark of champions