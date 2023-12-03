Pochettino pleased to see Chelsea ‘show a different face’ against Brighton; labels VAR use ‘weird’

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was pleased to see how his side bounced back from a heavy defeat to Newcastle by beating Brighton 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues raced into a two-goal lead on 21 minutes through goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill before Facundo Buonanotte halved the deficit before half-time.

Chelsea were forced to play the second half with ten men after Conor Gallagher was sent off on 45 minutes but Fernandez’s second from the penalty spot secured the points.

Joao Pedro did get another back for Brighton but Chelsea held on to give Pochettino the perfect tonic following their 4-1 loss to Newcastle last weekend.

Reacting to the win, Pochettino said: “Crazy. It’s the most competitive league. We started well, we were playing well 11 v 11. It was a complicated second half with one player less.

“Brighton are a very good team and are playing well. We had to go deep but we scored the third goal with one man less.

“The team is tired, we are all tired but overall happy. After Newcastle, we needed to show a different face. That’s why I’m happy.”

On flat performance after going 2-0 up, Pochettino added: “Only the last five minutes before we conceded a goal and got the red card. I need to watch the game again but second half was good. Overall, we deserved to win.”

On Gallagher red card, Pochettino continued: “I don’t believe it was. I need to see it again. We need to understand the referee but they are need to understand us.”

On VAR decisions in the match, Pochettino said: “Why did they give the penalty and then check VAR [for the Colwill handball]?

“It is difficult to understand why. It is not to complain, to criticise. Why was the penalty of Mudryk waiting for VAR and he gave the handball? It is so weird the way we use VAR sometimes.

“But we need to be happy after a win.”

Speaking to BBC Sport, Chelsea defender Colwill said: “Buzzing to get my first Premier League goal and first for Chelsea, unfortunately it was against Brighton. But happy to help the team get the three points.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Brighton. I’ve got a lot of respect for them.”

On winning with 10 men, goalscorer Colwill added: “It shows that we’re good as a team and can get through tough moments.

“It shows what a good team we are, sticking in with 10 for the whole second half.”