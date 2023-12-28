Pochettino tells Chelsea pair ‘you need to fight’ as Blues boss bemoans ‘slow’ display vs Palace

Mauricio Pochettino told two of his Chelsea stars that they “need to fight” after their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Blues took an early lead through Mykhaylo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge, but needed a late penalty from substitute Noni Madueke to claim all three points after Michaeil Olise drew Palace level on the stroke of half-time.

Pochettino was impressed with Madueke’s determination to prove his worth, and explained after the game that he was talking to him and Levi Colwill about the “pressure to win” at Chelsea and the need to “fight” for points.

Pochettino told Amazon Prime: “I was talking to Madueke and Colwill and we need to realise that we are Chelsea and have a great history. The pressure is to win. We have nice players. But you need to fight.

“We play Palace and you need to fight. Sometimes we miss a little bit this characteristic. A team is always up and down, but we need to realise the Premier League is a step up.

“We need an impact from the bench to go and fight. The players need to come from the bench and they can’t complain and say, ‘Oh I want more game time’.”

Pochettino was disappointed with aspects of Chelsea’s performances against Palace despite a third consecutive victory at Stamford Bridge. He felt that their build-up play was often too slow, allowing the South Londoners to regroup and retrieve possession.

He added: “We didn’t play free in every single action. The players were thinking too much and the passes were too slow. We gave Palace the opportunity to recover the ball.

“I am a little bit disappointed. We came from a very bad dressing room against Wolves, and today wasn’t easy.”

Madueke reflected on his impact from the bench having been handed just his eighth league appearance or the season, of which only one has been from the start.

He added: “It’s been a stop-start campaign for me. I’ve had little niggles, little injuries, things that haven’t quite gone my way.

“I’m happy to have an impact off the bench (against Palace) and whether I start the next game or have the same impact off the bench is up to the manager.”

