Pochettino picks ‘primary target’ as Chelsea eye ‘double deal’ for Arsenal-linked duo after rejection

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a ‘double January deal’ for Sporting Lisbon pair Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres, who are being linked with Arsenal.

The Blues have spent over £1bn on signings since Tood Boehly’s takeover was completed but their struggles from last season have carried over into this campaign under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea are unsurprisingly top of the 2023 Premier League net spend table but they are tenth after 17 games.

The Premier League side are pretty spoiled for choice in the attacking midfield department but they are lacking a world-class striker.

Amid reports linking them with Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Chelsea are likely to pursue a new striker in January but they are also expected to target players in other positions.

A report from The Evening Standard claims Chelsea have made ‘contact’ with Sporting Lisbon over a ‘double January deal’ for Diomande and Gyokeres.

The London outfit are said to be eager to ‘sign a young defender to boost numbers at the back this season and in the longer term’.

Regarding Chelsea’s interest in Diomande, the report adds: ‘The 20-year-old Ivorian has been identified by Chelsea as one of their primary transfer targets, with striker options also being discussed internally.

‘Sporting have knocked back an initial enquiry from the Blues for Diomande, insisting they will only sell him for his full £69million (€80m) release clause.’

As for Gyokeres, Chelsea have ‘enquired’ about signing the former Coventry City forward. The report claims.

‘Sporting are again reluctant to sell their star forward and have demanded interested clubs pay his full £87million (€100m) release clause. ‘Chelsea have alternative forward options, including Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Brentford’s Ivan Toney and Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa. ‘Mauricio Pochettino may also enter the market for a midfielder, but that is considered a lower priority than signing a forward or a defender.’

It was recently reported that Arsenal ‘definitely’ want to sign Diomande, while Mikel Arteta’s side are ‘not scared’ by Gyokeres’ £87m asking price.

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim recently admitted that Gyokeres is being impacted by reports linking him with Arsenal and Chelsea.

I think he’s improved the team, the fans like him a lot. We have to look at the other side: today there’s talk that Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in him. He was in England, right next to them, in the Championship,” Amorim said.

“(Interest from other clubs) It affects all players, I can feel it sometimes in (Goncalo) Inacio, I can feel it in other players and Viktor is no exception.”