Pochettino claims VAR ‘step back’ may ‘make things easier’; praises Chelsea man for ‘helping the team’

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has reserved praise for a couple of his players after they earned a 2-0 win over Fulham on Monday night.

The Blues earned a much-needed victory over Fulham earlier this week. Mykhaylo Mudryk and Armando Broja scored as they beat their London rivals.

Chelsea have another tough game this weekend as they travel to face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who earned their first Premier League win of the season against Luton Town in midweek.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Pochettino insisted that Mudryk is “improving like all of the players”.

“[Mudryk] is improving like all of the players. Every single player has special circumstances,” Pochettino told reporters.

“In three months we try to help, to train, it’s a big job to try to understand everyone and to apply things that we believe can help the individual to perform.”

On Armando Broja, he added: “We know now for three months when you start to feel the player in a training session you can feel the potential.

“Now it’s about how he recovers. He is a very talented player, we trust him, that’s why he played against Fulham and maybe tomorrow. Now he needs time, to feel complete.

“In his body, if not in his mind also. It sometimes also affects your mind. He is in a very good mood, a very good way and I hope he can improve in the next few weeks and be a player that we really trust.”

When asked about Marc Cucurella, Pochettino answered: “In football, you never know. Everything is possible. He is doing well and helping the team.

“Brighton and Fulham he played right-back. It does not mean it is fixed and he will play every single game there.”

Pochettino was also asked about VAR after the drama during Tottenham vs Liverpool last weekend. He thinks it may “make things easier and clearer” if “one step back” is taken with the process.

“I trust in the car but the driver,” Pochettino said when asked about VAR.

“I was very critical from the beginning many years ago. The technology of whether it is across the line to keep, and the offside also. Then we can discuss whether the referee needs the last say. I can’t understand all the situations, I can’t understand the situation you asked about today.

“Human mistakes can happen. When a referee makes a mistake we can accept. When technology is involved it is difficult to understand but we cannot complain.”

He added: “At the moment we are not happy with VAR, the people in charge and the worst we are not happy with the referee. One step back may make things easier and more clear.”

