Pochettino details ‘surprise’ at Southgate decision that saw Chelsea man return injured from England duty

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted it “is a surprise” that Ben Chilwell played both England games during the international break, as the boss is now unsure if his left-back will be fit for the next Chelsea game.

Chilwell has missed 15 Premier League games this season due to hamstring and knee problems. After a long injury lay off, the Blues left-back returned to the fold for six games, before sitting out the last game before the international break with injury.

However, he then started both of England’s games – with Luke Shaw injured – completing 67 minutes against Brazil before he played the entire 90 minutes against Belgium, receiving a knock in the closing stages.

Pochettino has admitted he was somewhat surprised with Chilwell’s heavy involvement given he missed Chelsea’s last game before he went off to represent England.

“I don’t know if he cannot play with us or be available, because he didn’t play after Brentford with us,” Pochettino said in a press conference.

“He played a few minutes against Leicester. He started two games. Yeah, maybe, it’s a surprise for us. But it’s bad luck because he got a dead leg in the last moment of the game against Belgium.”

There was also an issue with top scorer Cole Palmer on international duty, which led to him playing no minutes. However, Pochettino has revealed the winger, who has 14 goals and 12 assists this season, should be involved against Burnley.

“I was talking with him, he’s a little bit disappointed because he cannot play or perform with the national team,” Pochettino said.

“The first game he had a small problem and I think he thought he could play against Belgium but he didn’t play.

“Now he is okay and training well. Still one more training session tomorrow but if he responds tom”rrow in the same way, he will be available on Saturday.”

Chelsea could conceivably rise from 11th to eighth in the Premier League table with a win against 19th-placed Burnley, who have come out on top in just four league games this season.

