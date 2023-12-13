Pochettino ‘disrespect’ of key Chelsea star a ‘growing topic in dressing room’ for ‘perplexed’ teammates

Mauricio Pochettino’s ‘disrespect’ of Thiago Silva is reportedy ‘a growing topic in the dressing room’ for his Chelsea teammates.

Silva continues to be snubbed for the captaincy at Stamford Bridge despite skipper Reece James and vice-captain Ben Chilwell’s injury problems.

James limped off with yet another hamstring injury against Everton, which is set to keep him out for a further three months, while Chilwell has been out with a hamstring issue since September.

The Guardian claim ‘the initial expectation during the summer was that Pochettino would make Silva captain’ given he’s by far the most experienced player at the club, and Pochettino’s continuing snub of the Brazil legend has become more baffling as the season has gone on.

For those outside the club and inside the dressing rook apparently, with the report claiming the Chelsea players are ‘perplexed’ by him not being made captain in the absence of James and Chilwell.

It’s claimed that ‘suggestions that the veteran defender has been disrespected a growing topic in the dressing room’, amid discussions over who is their preferred Pokemon, presumably.

At the start of the season, Pochettino insisted Silva “is captain also” despite not being handed the armband.

Pochettino said: “Our first conversation was really good. I explained my ideas and the project, and I think he was agreeing, listening to ideas. He was really humble. I said to him, “Look Thiago, I know you really well but to assure you that you are going to play, like any player, you need to deserve to play.”

“He is a fantastic footballer and has been in his career. A good thing happened, it surprised me and I think we created a good and respectful relationship,’ Pochettino said. ‘He is going to play and show his quality. In a young squad — to have some experience like him — is always very helpful.

“I am looking at not only the present but the future. It was a great opportunity, because he is ready, for Reece to be the captain. When the player is clever like Thiago, who is 38 and nearly 39. Do you think he is thinking about needing the armband? He is a captain as well like Reece and Chilwell.

“You don’t need the armband on your arm to feel captain. He is captain also. He is going to help Chilwell and Reece to be great captains for the club.”

