Pochettino ‘frustrated’ as Chelsea lack ‘clinical’ edge in Carabao Cup defeat to Middlesbrough

Mauricio Pochettino has said his players “were not clinical enough” in Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat at Middlesbrough on Tuesday.

The Blues were made to pay for their missed chances at the Riverside Stadium and will need to overcome a one-goal deficit in the second leg if they are to reach the final of the competition.

Cole Palmer missed a few big chances and Pochettino says his side were “punished” for not being “clinical”.

“It is difficult to talk about our performance,” Pochettino said. “We made some mistakes where we were punished and they scored.

“It was difficult to break down and we created some chances, but we were not clinical enough.

“Now we need to think for Fulham [on Saturday] and then prepare for the second leg.

“Good chances to score, but it can happen – we were not clinical enough.

“This first half of the season we have created some chances, but we have not won because we were not clinical enough – we must keep pushing.”

Pochettino added: “The frustration is we are disappointed. We have 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge and we will be positive in two weeks’ time where we can change the reality.”

Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones was named player of the match and he has admitted he “rose to the occasion”.

“Very special,” he told Sky Sports. “A good performance from the team and solid defensively. We scored a goal but it’s only half-time and we still have to go to their place and get the job done.

“The crowd were our 12th man. We have a lot of belief and we go with a 1-0 lead.

“We played Aston Villa and only lost in the last five minutes so we have lost to a Premier League team and beaten a Premier League team. Hopefully we can go there and get to Wembley.

“I enjoyed it. I love to test myself, it was a good challenge and I rose to the occasion.”

