Pochettino gives ‘honest’ response to Henderson question with Chelsea alerted to transfer stance

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino remained coy when asked if he is interested in signing Al-Ettifaq midfielder Jordan Henderson.

It has been reported that the former Liverpool captain is ‘desperate’ to move back to England.

Full of ‘regret’, Henderson could be snapped up by a Premier League club this month.

There are a few clubs who could do with a deep-lying midfielder, with Newcastle United, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Fulham among those being linked.

There has even been talk of Conor Gallagher going to Tottenham and being replaced by Henderson.

Blues boss Pochettino was asked if he is considering bringing in the England international in the winter transfer window, telling football.london: “To be honest we didn’t talk about names.”

He continued: “At the moment we are not talking about bringing players.

“I saw Behdad [Eghbali] here in the manager’s room with Paul [Winstanley] and Laurence [Stewart]. I think tomorrow we are going to have a chat because we will be in the training ground.

“We didn’t talk about names or talk about position, we didn’t talk to bring players. For now, we are focusing on players like Andrey Santos to see what we are going to do.”

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs provided an update on Henderson’s situation, claiming that the 33-year-old has concerns over his England place ahead of Euro 2024.

He wrote on X: “Should a permanent offer be accepted, LFC (Liverpool) will take a sell-on percentage, and quite a healthy one I am told.

“Ettifaq haven’t received any proposals to date, and will only entertain a loan or sale for what is being termed by sources as an ‘incredible offer’.

“Club’s starting point, regardless of Henderson wishing to explore an exit, is he is not for sale this window, and they have not to date been directly informed the England midfielder wants to leave.

“In a loan scenario, Henderson’s wages would have to be 100% covered by any suitor. These are not as high as some reports suggest, but still a top-end Premier League wage, meaning Henderson could potentially also have to agree to a significant pay cut. Firmino is in a similar position. Only difference is Al-Ahli are very much open to an exit.

“Ettifaq originally tried for Henderson on a free. They don’t have a big budget, and their seasonal allocation is spent. This means if Henderson wants out, it’s going to be a tough negotiation.

“Feeling amongst some Saudi sources is also that Henderson is starting to worry about his Euro 2024 place despite being reassured by Gareth Southgate when he first moved.”

Chelsea enjoyed their best half of the season on Saturday evening against Preston, scoring all of their four goals against the Championship outfit in the second 45 minutes.

Pochettino singled out Armando Broja – who scored once against Preston – after the win, urging the Albanian striker to reach his full potential at Stamford Bridge.

“It was really important for him,” he said. “I need to be honest, he needs to use this type of game to score and to feel the net and to improve. Improve not only in his fitness but his body language also. He needs to step up and to go forward and to move. He needs to smile more and be more positive.

“The potential is amazing. We’re talking about one of the young strikers in England and in Europe with most potential. But the problem now is he needs to push himself, and we’re going to try to help him to realise that never it is enough.

“He was nearly one year away (injured) and of course now he needs time. It’s not easy for him to perform and to be at the level we expect. Our expectation is massive and we really believe in him. We’re going to push him to improve every day.

“I said to him smile. Always we joke about how he needs to smile, to laugh, to put inside himself more good energy and be more happy, a happy boy.”