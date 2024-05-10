According to reports, Mauricio Pochettino is ‘aiming to leave’ Chelsea as he is ‘willing’ to return to La Liga ahead of next season.

Pochettino is nearing the end of his first season at Chelsea following his failed stint with Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Tottenham boss oversaw a huge overhaul at Chelsea last summer. The Premier League side have spent over £1bn on transfers since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed their takeover in 2022 as they have offloaded a bunch of older talents to form a very youthful squad.

Chelsea have impressed in fits and starts this season but their inconsistency has been alarming and Pochettino has been under huge pressure for much of this debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

“It will not be the end of the world…”

It has consistently been reported this season that Pochettino’s position at Chelsea will be discussed in the summer.

It has looked for much of this season that he would not have a long-term future at Stamford Bridge but his side’s form has picked up in recent weeks. They are just two points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle United after picking up wins against West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite this, Pochettino fueled speculation regarding his potential exit during his press conference on Friday, admitting it would “not be the end of the world” if he left in the summer.

“If we are happy then it’s perfect, but it’s not only if the owners are happy because you need to ask us also because maybe we are not happy and we need to split.

“It would not be the first time a coaching staff decided to not keep going. Tomorrow I could say I am going to leave. It’s two parts if they make a decision and it’s not only if Chelsea are not happy, the owner is not happy, the sporting director is not happy.

“Maybe we are not happy because we arrived here with a job to do, but in the end it’s not what we expect. I am not saying I am not happy. If we split it’s not a problem, it will not be the end of the world.”

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Diego Simeone’s job at Atletico Madrid ‘is not safe’ and their board have been ‘tasked with having a plan B for the bench’.

Pochettino is described as a ‘strong’ candidate to join Atletico Madrid in the summer as he ‘aims to leave’ Chelsea on June 30.

‘Pochettino wants to return to Spain and after missing the Real Madrid train, he would be willing to take the reins of the red and white club. Now the ball is in Simeone’s court.’

