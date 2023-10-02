Pochettino ‘gives limited tactical instruction’ as Chelsea forwards told ‘to express themselves’

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have scored just five goals in their opening six Premier League games.

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly taken his offensive tactics straight out of the Frank Lampard handbook at Chelsea by ‘giving limited tactical instruction’ and instead simply encouraging them ‘to express themselves’.

Pochettino arrived at Chelsea in the summer after the Blues endured a nightmare first season under their new owners.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali sacked Thomas Tuchel early in their tenure and then saw Graham Potter and Frank Lampard come and go, with a brief stint for Bruno Saltor in between, as Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League.

Over £1bn has now been spent by the new benefactors but that spending has not coincided with an uptick in results (not that they’re worried), with Chelsea now languishing in 15th with just five points won from their opening six games ahead of the derby against Fulham on Monday.

They’ve conceded just six goals in that time and the key reason for their struggles has been an inability to score goals – they’ve managed to find the back of the net on just five occasions, with three of those goals coming in the win over Luton.

Injuries have played their part and Christopher Nkunku – who scored 58 goals in two seasons for RB Leipzig before his arrival – is a big miss, but The Athletic report that one source believes Pochettino’s tactics to be an issue.

The report states:

‘A source close to senior players in the dressing room, also speaking anonymously to protect relationships, says it is because Pochettino has given limited tactical instruction to the attacking players and been keeping the message simple instead by, for example, encouraging people to express themselves. ‘Others dispute this and regard the problem as being more caused by not being able to field a consistent line-up due to injuries. Chelsea rank highly in creating opportunities. That is, therefore, not a sign of something being awry in the way they are being instructed, but in the execution.’

The ‘express yourself’ mantra was one used by Lampard, particularly in his first spell at Chelsea, which frequently led to his side looking as though they were lost for ideas in the final third when opposition teams sat deep and absorbed pressure.

Nicolas Jackson has led the line for Chelsea in every game so far this season but will miss the game against Fulham through suspension.

Armando Broja could make his first start of the season having returned from injury, though Raheem Sterling could also start down the middle for Pochettino’s side.