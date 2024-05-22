A report has revealed whether Mauricio Pochettino would be open to a ‘swift return’ to management with Manchester United after he was sacked by Chelsea.

The Blues parted ways with Pochettino on Tuesday evening following an end-of-season meeting.

Chelsea’s hierarchy decided to dismiss the former Tottenham Hotspur boss at the end of a challenging season, which ended on a very promising note.

After spending much of the season around mid-table, an unbeaten end to the season saw Chelsea finish sixth and qualify for the Europa League after they came up short in the Carabao Cup final earlier this year.

Pochettino had a difficult job at Chelsea as there was a huge overhaul at Stamford Bridge last summer. His young squad let him down at certain points but their positive end to the season set the club up well for an even better campaign in 2024/25.

But Chelsea’s positive work has been undone and they are now searching for a new manager, while Pochettino will not be short of offers heading into next season.

Pochettino to Man Utd?

The Argentinian was previously linked with Man Utd before Erik ten Hag took over in 2022 and it is being suggested that he could replace the under-fire Dutchman at Old Trafford.

According to a report from talkSPORT, Pochettino ‘could replace Ten Hag’ as he ‘would be keen on a move to Man Utd’.

‘But the Argentine, who has admirers at Bayern Munich, is open to a swift return to the dugout after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent. ‘Man United are yet to decide whether to part company with Ten Hag after the club’s worst ever Premier League finish.’

A report from Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing column has revealed the “reaction inside the dressing room” to Pochettino’s exit.

“From what I’m hearing, the reaction inside the dressing room is that the players are quite surprised. The feeling was that the end of the season was sending a clear message, and that you could see the results of the entire season together between Pochettino and these players, so many of them were expecting the manager to stay,” Romano said.

“Many players are sad, some are surprised, but it’s also part of the game when a manager is not staying at the club…I can understand that.

“Still, it’s not just about the relationship with the players, there also had to be the right feeling between the manager and other figures at the club.”

