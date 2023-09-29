Pochettino ‘gives OK’ for Chelsea to beat Arsenal to £80m star with January swap despite Arteta ‘tactic’

Mauricio Pochettino has ‘given the OK’ for Chelsea to rival Arsenal for Ivan Toney in January.

The Blues are looking to sign a goalscorer having found the net just five times in their opening six games this season.

While £32m summer signing Nicolas Jackson has shown some promise, Pochettino wants a new No.9 to take the pressure off the young striker, and himself, as he looks to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

Toney was behind just Erling Haaland and Harry Kane in the list of top scorers in the Premier League last term, managing 20 goals in 33 appearances for the Bees.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recently admitted they would allow the 27-year-old to leave “for the right price” with Toney sidelined until January after his ban due to betting on games.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea have all been linked, as well as Real Madrid, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta reportedly convinced the England international is the right man to solve their stuttering attack.

Mirror claim Arteta’s ‘tactic’ to convince Toney to move to the Emirates will be to show that he is their top priority in January.

But Nacional now claim Pochettino has ‘given the OK’ for Chelsea to chase the striker as he ‘does not believe that there are much more convincing alternatives in the market’.

Despite Toney’s lack of game time this season, Chelsea ‘are convinced that it will not take long to recover his best version, and prove that he is one of the most reliable scorers in the Premier League’.

It’s claimed Chelsea ‘plan to offer €70m, which they hope will be enough’, though recent reports suggest Brentford want £80m for their prized asset.

But the report also adds that Chelsea ‘would offer Armando Broja to reduce the cost’ of Toney.

The Albanian was heavily linked with an exit in the summer, with a number of Premier League teams interested in a £30m move, but stayed at Stamford Bridge to fight for his place.

But it’s claimed he ‘does not fit into the plans’ of Pochettino, while Frank ‘seems to like him a lot’.

