Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with moves to Tottenham and Real Madrid.

According to reports, USA manager Mauricio Pochettino is a ‘dark horse’ to join Real Madrid and has ‘proposed’ eight transfers.

Real Madrid are expected to appoint a new manager ahead of next season, with current boss Alvaro Arbeloa under immense pressure after a disappointing few months.

Former Liverpool defender Arbeloa stepped up from his role with Real Madrid Castilla to replace Xabi Alonso at the start of this year, and he has struggled in the big job.

Under Arbeloa, Real Madrid have lost seven of their last 22 games across all competitions as they have exited the Champions League and missed out on La Liga to FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid are one of the most difficult clubs in Europe to manage and they have been linked with several potential replacements for Arbeloa, including beloved Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

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It has been unclear whether Klopp is keen on joining Real Madrid, though a report this week claimed he has ruled himself of the running to replace Arbeloa.

This opens the door for other candidates, including former Spurs and Chelsea boss Pochettino.

Pochettino will likely return to club management after leading the United States at the World Cup and has recently been linked with a return to Spurs.

However, Roberto De Zerbi has now taken the Spurs job, and a report in Spain claims Pochettino is a ‘dark horse’ to join Real Madrid.

Mbappe ‘recommendation’ and eight transfers ‘proposed’

According to report, this is partly because he has been ‘recommended’ by Mbappe after they previously worked together at Paris Saint-Germain.

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It is also noted that Pochettino has ‘proposed’ eight transfers during early talks with Real Madrid, with the head coach keen on five exits and three signings.

Pochettino is said to want ‘a world-class centre-back, a creative/playmaking midfielder and right-winger to accompany Mbappe and Vinicius Junior’.

Regarding exits, Pochettino is said to be keen on five departures in particular, though it is noted that two would be more ‘painful’ than the others.

The report explains:

‘The first players targeted by the former Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, and Chelsea manager would be Antonio Rüdiger, David Alaba, and Dani Carvajal, whose contracts are expiring, and whom he does not want to renew. ‘And moving on to painful sacrifices, it would also require the departures of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Éder Militão. Both are untouchable for Arbeloa, and previously, they were also untouchable for Carlo Ancelotti and Xabi Alonso.’

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