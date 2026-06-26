Pochettino rattled as USA boss hits out at ‘weird’ journalists for failing to ‘congratulate’ him

Normally a cool customer, Mauricio Pochettino was unsettled by the line of questioning after USA clash with Turkey; baffled as to why a room of full of journalists failed to “congratulate” him following a defeat.

The United States had already secured top spot following a 4-1 win over Paraguay and a 2-0 victory over Australia but Kaan Ayhan scored a last-minute winner for the already-eliminated Turkey to put a dampener on things for the co-hosts.

But Pochettino clearly expected some fanfare in his press conference despite losing a football match.

“It cannot be possible that Turkey celebrate three points, and Australia and Paraguay celebrate qualification, and for you not to say ‘congratulations’ that we won the group,” Pochettino said.

“That is very sad. I need to remember that we won the group. Sorry, guys.”

An evidently frustrated and rattled Pochettino was then asked what he made of his team “fighting back” in the second half after going behind and turned to the USMNT media manager in bemusement.

Pochettino responded sharply: “They fight over 97 minutes, no? We compete over 97 minutes, not only the second-half.”

A ‘confusing vibe’

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss was then asked a perfectly reasonable question about whether the defeat to Turkey – particularly given the manner of it – might lead his side to lose a bit of momentum as they head into the knockout stages.

“I don’t understand… what is momentum?” he fired back. “Is it not to receive a yellow card or risk a player who has problems. Did Germany [who lost to Ecuador earlier on Thursday] lose the momentum too?

“There are too many topics in football I don’t understand. The option was to finish first and we finished first. It’s all positive. I’m so happy, maybe not showing it because your question is a bit weird.

“I’m confused, the mood and the vibes here… maybe we go home tonight and Turkey stay.”

Unprompted, like a toddler bemoaning a lack of praise for colouring between the lines, he finished: “No one congratulated us for finishing first in a very difficult group!”

They’re journalists, not cheerleaders, Poch, and you just lost a game of football.