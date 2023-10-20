Mauricio Pochettino is feeling more positive about things at Chelsea as their injury woes ease.

Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea star Reece James “was training good the last few days” ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Saturday.

James has been out since the opening day of the season with a hamstring injury but could return against the Gunners with Chelsea’s injury woes easing over the international break.

Pochettino said Benoit Badiashile – who is yet to feature this term having impressed in his debut campaign – may be fit enough for the bench, while Axel Disasi and Nicolas Jackson are also in the running for the clash at Stamford Bridge.

“We need to assess now because we finish training session late,” Pochettino said at his press conference. “We need to assess Axel [Disasi], Reece [James], Nico[las Jackson]. [Armando] Broja is out. We have few players we need to assess to see if a few players can play or on bench.

“Benoit [Badiashile] can maybe be available to be on the bench. Reece was training good the last few days. Now it is to talk with all of the medical staff to decide.

“Enzo [Fernandez] trained yesterday, [Moises] Caicedo arrived yesterday afternoon and was in a very good state. Today trained with us and today they are ready.”

Pochettino confirmed that it had been a positive international break for those that had remained at Chelsea, with the Blues boss spending time assessing the club’s academy players.

“We enjoy a lot because we learn a lot about the academy. Only available Thiago, Raheem and Marc Cucurella, 80% of the squad was out and some injured

“More than half an hour meetings then training, before tomorrow because we only have today to prepare the game.”

Pochettino believes Chelsea are in a better place than they were after the previous international break, and hope to continue their winning run against title-chasing Arsenal, having beaten Brighton, Fulham and Burnley in their last three.

“Now is to build another momentum, we are confident, the team have a different mood to one month ago. Still struggling with some injuries but working really hard to find solutions. We are in a very positive way.”