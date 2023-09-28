Pochettino sack backed by Arsenal legend who says Chelsea will ‘be right out of it’

Mauricio Pochettino has struggled since his arrival at Chelsea.

Arsenal legend David Seaman has urged Chelsea to sack manager Mauricio Pochettino as the Blues would “be right out of it”.

Pochettino has endured a difficult start at Stamford Bridge, winning just one of his opening six Premier League games this season.

While the Argentinian is under no immediate threat for his job, it’s thought their next two games against Fulham and Burnley could be key to his future.

But Seaman is convinced Pochettino is the right man for the job, though would be pleased if Chelsea gave him the boot as that would mean less competition for his beloved Arsenal.

“Aston Villa beat Chelsea and there was a lot of talk about Pochettino getting sacked,’ Seaman said on his podcast.

“It’s not Pochettino [who is the problem]. If they get rid of him I will be well happy, because Chelsea will be right out of it.

“The longer he stays, the better they will get. There is no doubt about that.

“I heard someone say it’s like he has a big handful of cards but can’t find the right hand.”

Seaman has sympathy for Pochettino due to the young squad that’s been “forced” upon him by the Chelsea owners.

“They are a young squad. That’s been forced on him a little bit, I think,” Seaman said.

“A lot of the backroom staff got fired in the change of ownership process. That’s not a good sign. Not just coaches but kit men and all that sort of side of it.”

READ MORE: Mauricio Pochettino sack omen at Chelsea after ‘choice’ to snub Noni Madueke

Chelsea are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League this term after a dismal finish of 12th last season.

That’s despite the new owners spending over £1bn on new players at Stamford Bridge, and Seaman insists they will “come good” under Pochettino if he’s given enough time at the helm.

“Chelsea are going to come good. Arsenal have them in a couple weeks and they need to get three points while they can because they are going to get better, there is no doubt.”