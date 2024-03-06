Thomas Tuchel could return to Chelsea if Todd Boehly eats some humble pie.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly open to coming back to Chelsea, with a return dependent on co-owner Todd Boehly, according to reports in Germany.

The German manager was sacked by Boehly in September 2022, 16 months after winning the Blues their second Champions League.

Todd Boehly made a mistake sacking Chelsea hero Thomas Tuchel

It was a very controversial decision at the time and Chelsea’s woeful form since his departure has only made Boehly look worse.

The American billionaire has conducted a mass overhaul at Stamford Bridge – when he really did not need to do so – and replaced Tuchel with Graham Potter, who was dismissed less than seven months in the job.

Frank Lampard returned to the club last April, taking on the managerial job on an interim basis, and doing absolutely terribly.

With Mauricio Pochettino now in charge, Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and recently lost in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Pressure is mounting on the former Tottenham boss, who admitted after Saturday’s draw at Brentford that he knows the club’s supporters do not “love” him.

With Pochettino under pressure, there have been plenty of stories about who could replace him – with Hansi Flick the current bookies’ favourite.

Will Thomas Tuchel or Jose Mourinho return to Chelsea?

Legendary manager Jose Mourinho has been linked – because of course he has – and is currently out of work after third-season syndrome struck once again at AS Roma.

However, another former Chelsea boss is open to returning to Stamford Bridge.

According to SportBILD (via Sport Witness), Boehly knows that the club was ‘significantly better positioned’ with Tuchel in charge and could bring him back if he ‘eats humble pie’.

Tuchel – who will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season – is open to returning to the Premier League and is happy to work under Boehly at Chelsea despite their falling out in 2022.

This hints that the onus is on Boehly, if he is even willing to sack Pochettino.

Staying in the game is Tuchel’s top priority, though it is said that a sabbatical is not off the table.

The Barcelona job is another one the German is being linked with. The report says that a move to Catalonia will not be easy, due to the language and ‘the special mentality of the club’.

As well as Barca, Tuchel has been linked with the Manchester United job, with Erik ten Hag under similar pressure to Pochettino.

The former Chelsea boss reportedly has the Old Trafford role near the top of his wish list and it appears that a Premier League job appeals to him above all.

