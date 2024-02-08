According to reports, Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino have ‘agreed’ that they will ‘review’ his future at the end of this season.

Pochettino‘s debut season as Chelsea’s head coach has been a difficult one and he came under increasing pressure following last weekend’s disappointing 4-2 home loss against Wolves.

This result dropped Chelsea into the bottom half of the Premier League and they are 15 points adrift of fourth-placed Aston Villa.

The Argentinian has 15 wins, six draws and eleven losses in his 32 games in charge of the Blues across all competitions.

Pochettino is currently the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked but the pressure on him has eased a little following their impressive 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

A report from 90min now confirms ‘Chelsea have a long-standing agreement with Pochettino to review his position at the club at the end of the season’.

It is said that Pochettino is ‘under no immediate threat’ of losing his job as club chiefs have empathy for the manager. The report explains.

‘It is also accepted that Pochettino has rarely been able to name his strongest lineup due to injuries, while the younger members of the team also need time to adjust to life in the Premier League, and so there is an awareness that it would be unfair to make a final judgement on Pochettino at this point. ‘When Pochettino joined the club last year, he agreed to what sources describe as a “two-way appraisal” this summer, which will give both Chelsea’s owners and Pochettino himself the chance to discuss the direction of the club. The boss signed a three-year contract but only the first two seasons are guaranteed with the third year a club option.’ ‘Chelsea’s preference would be to see out the season with Pochettino at the helm with a genuine desire to make things work and succeed in the long-term with their current boss.’

Pochettino is not completely out of the woods, though. It is indicated that ‘the nature of their agreement with the current manager does leave the door open to a potential parting of ways this summer’.

Former manager Jose Mourinho is among the favourites to replace Pochettino but 90min claim that he is ‘not seen’ by Chelsea as a good fit. The report adds.