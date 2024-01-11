Pochettino sack? Chelsea boss given ‘assessment’ date and warned over ‘further implosion’

Mauricio Pochettino is unlikely to face the sack while Chelsea still have a chance of qualifying for Europe, according to reports.

The Blues appointed the Argentine in the summer on a two-year deal with the option of a third in the hope that Pochettino could turn around their fortunes after a nightmare first full season under the new ownership.

A Todd Boehly-led consortium took over the club in May 2022 with the new owners spending over £1billion in transfers since their arrival.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League the season before they came to power but Boehly and his team oversaw a 12th-placed finish in 2022/23.

And things aren’t looking much better this season with Pochettino’s Chelsea currently marooned in 10th position with over half of the season gone.

That has put a lot of pressure on Pochettino to find results but the Daily Telegraph insist that his ‘position as head coach of Chelsea is not expected to be put in any jeopardy while the club retain a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe’.

Pressure grew on Tuesday night when Chelsea lost 1-0 to Championship side Middlesbrough in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final with the second leg at Stamford Bridge in a fortnight.

Chelsea are only three points behind seventh-placed Brighton and six behind sixth-placed West Ham with the Blues’ participation in the FA Cup still offering them another route into Europe, as well as winning the Carabao Cup.

The Daily Telegraph adds:

‘Chelsea started the season with the expectation of qualifying for Europe this season and that remains the case, even though it is not the only criteria Pochettino will ultimately be judged against.’

While the newspaper also claims:

‘Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter last season as the club desperately chased unattainable targets, and there is an acceptance that mistakes were made.’

The Daily Mail also have a report on Pochettino’s situation, with the Chelsea boss’ position ‘not believed to be under any immediate threat’ and the Blues owners ‘would prefer to make it through until at least the end of the season to assess the campaign as a whole before making any judgments about Pochettino’s long-term future’.

The Daily Mail continues: