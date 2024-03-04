Chelsea have reportedly identified Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim as possible replacements for Mauricio Pochettino, despite the club’s desire to stick with the current boss until the end of the season.

The Chelsea fans turned on Pochettino (as well as the owners) during the 2-2 draw with Brentford on Sunday, and there are huge doubts as to whether the Argentinian will see out the two-year contract he signed in the summer.

Reports have consistently claimed that Poch still has the backing of the Chelsea owners, who ‘remain determined not to make any kneejerk decisions’ and believe he has the team ‘moving in the right direction’ according to The Guardian.

He’s had significant injury problems to deal with, as well as a great lack of experience among his playing staff.

Todd Boehly and Clearlake are ‘looking for continuity after employing four managers last season’ but are ‘taking a long-term view’ by ‘assessing’ both De Zerbi and Amorim as candidates to take over.

De Zerbi is also on the radars of both Liverpool and Manchester United as a result of his impressive work for Brighton (though it’s not been quite so impressive recently) and Amorim was on Chelsea’s shortlist before they appointed Pochettino.

Despite their continued faith in Pochettino, the report claims Chelsea are ‘looking into their habit of fading after half-time’ under the 52-year-old as there is ‘frustration that encouraging first-half performances have not been backed up on enough occasions’.

On Pochettino’s future at Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano said on Sunday: “Chelsea’s position on Mauricio Pochettino remains the same. They want to see positive results, of course, so let’s see what happens in the coming games, but their priority has always been to wait until the end of the season.

“This remains the plan at Chelsea – they will assess the situation with the manager and then make a decision. The pressure is there because they want to see better results and something different altogether, but it’s important to say that their priority is to discuss Pochettino’s future at the end of the season.”

