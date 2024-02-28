According to reports, Chelsea’s hierarchy are ‘split’ over whether they should part ways with Mauricio Pochettino ahead of next season.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino was appointed Chelsea head coach ahead of this season. He was widely touted as a positive appointment at the time of his arrival but he has endured a difficult debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were made to settle for a disappointing 12th-place finish last season and their fortunes have not significantly improved since Pochettino was appointed as they are currently 11th in the Premier League.

The Blues’ run in the Carabao Cup had been a saving grace for Pochettino but they were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in the final on Sunday.

There is now a lot of pressure on Pochettino and his side ahead of their FA Cup fifth round tie against Leeds United. Ahead of this match, the Argentinian head coach is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim are being mentioned as potential replacements for Pochettino and according to journalist Graeme Bailey (via HITC), ‘Chelsea’s hierarchy is split on the future’ of their current head coach.

It is noted that ‘questions are being asked within the corridors of power at Stamford Bridge over whether the Argentine can turn things around’. The report explains.

‘Pochettino firmly believes that if Chelsea land their top summer targets, including a new striker and goalkeeper, then they would be ready to challenge at the top of the table- however, sources with knowledge of the situation have told HITC that their are doubts about whether that would happen. ‘HITC understands that Chelsea’s footballing department are considering a change of head coach, but the club’s co-owner Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali will ultimately make any decision on whether to stick with Pochettino or not. ‘HITC is told that whilst some think a new coach would improve matters, there are also notable voices suggesting that given the hand dealt to him, Pochettino has done very well and should be given more time and at least be able to take the club into next season.’

Earlier this week, Pochettino suggested that he’s confident he still has the backing of Chelsea’s board heading into the summer.

“I said hello to the owners when I saw them in the stadium and after (the final) I met Behdad and we were talking,” Pochettino told reporters.

“We were sharing our opinions about the game and the opportunity we missed to win a trophy because I think we played really well during the 90 minutes.

“We created the best chances, we were not clinical enough but that is what has happened since the beginning of the season.

“They (the owners) showed their support and after the game, Todd sent a nice message.”

When asked if he would be given a chance to turn things around, Pochettino answered: “It’s not in my hands. We have a very good relationship with the owners, with the sporting director.

“It’s up to them to trust or not. It’s not the coach’s decision.”