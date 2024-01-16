Pochettino sack? Romano reveals latest Chelsea stance as he gives updates on three transfers

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update on Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea and three reported Stamford Bridge transfer rumours.

The Blues are struggling once again in the Premier League, after finishing last season in 12th position, with Pochettino’s side currently in ninth place – but a couple of teams around them have at least one game in hand.

A run of just two wins in seven Premier League matches in November and December piled pressure on former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss Pochettino – but four wins in their last five games in all competitions has somewhat eased the pressure.

Their 1-0 loss to Middlesbrough in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg saw reports claiming Pochettino’s future at Chelsea is ‘not expected to be put in any jeopardy while the club retain a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe’ but that ‘a further implosion of their Premier League season could see Chelsea’s owners re-evaluate their plan’.

Chelsea narrowly beat Fulham 1-0 over the weekend in their first match since losing to Championship side Boro with the game decided by a Cole Palmer penalty.

And Romano has brought an update on Chelsea’s stance over Pochettino as well as addressing transfer rumours that Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino could move to Stamford Bridge this month.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “There’s still no movement on a striker for Chelsea, as they’re still waiting to see what happens with Christopher Nkunku. Chelsea remain optimistic over his injury, but they are waiting for more clarity on the situation.

“Still, Chelsea also feel it looks complicated to sign a striker this January – it’s not easy to find a striker for Chelsea’s level, so they are still exploring options and we’ll see what happens.

“Despite links with Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino, I don’t think it’s going to be that easy to sign players like this on loan from Saudi clubs. I know there have been a lot of stories, but I’m told there’s nothing concrete or advanced – Al Ittihad also have a new director now to take care of the situation, so let’s see the next steps of this story in the next few days.

“With Firmino I think it’s a case of him being offered to clubs, but it’s not more concrete than that yet. We’ll have to see if Chelsea find someone they really want or if they decide to wait until the summer transfer window.

“In terms of outgoings, Trevoh Chalobah seems to have a preference for staying in the Premier League. He wants to play regularly in England, it’s really important for him to play. I’m told there will be contacts today or tomorrow to discuss his options, but I still see him leaving Chelsea this January.

“Chelsea have decided to trust Mauricio Pochettino and his job remains safe. In general, the situation looks good, even if it can still improve, but the club and the directors want to give him time. My feeling is that their idea is to continue with Pochettino until at least the end of the season, and then at the end of the season they will talk with him and we’ll see.”