According to reports, Chelsea are ‘seriously considering’ sacking Mauricio Pochettino and they have selected their preferred replacement.

Pochettino was appointed as Graham Potter’s permanent successor ahead of this season and he was tasked with overseeing a huge rebuild after Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last term.

Chelsea‘s investment in transfers under owner Todd Boehly surpassed £1bn in the summer but the Big Six club’s struggles have continued this term. They currently sit 11th in the Premier League and were beaten 1-0 by Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final over the weekend.

Following this result, it has emerged that Pochettino is at ‘serious risk’ of being dismissed and Chelsea are eyeing Roberto De Zerbi as his replacement.

De Zerbi replaced former Chelsea boss Graham Potter at Brighton in September 2022 and has managed to take the Premier League side to the next level as they are currently competing in the Europa League.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims De Zerbi – who is also being linked with Liverpool – is Chelsea’s ‘chosen one’ to replace Pochettino as the former Tottenham manager’s ‘days seem to be numbered’.

It is noted that De Zerbi is under contract with Brighton until 2026 but Chelsea ‘could try to secure his services by offering him a contractual upgrade’ and by paying his €15 million release clause.

READ MORE: Chelsea were Spursy before Pochettino, whose mistake is being Spursy about the Spursiness



The report from Fichajes adds: ‘De Zerbi is eager to prove himself at an elite club, and his performance in the Premier League for Brighton is encouraging. Furthermore, his preference for using South American players aligns with the club’s philosophy, with several talents from the continent on its roster.

‘Meanwhile, Barcelona are also eyeing De Zerbi as their possible successor to Xavi Hernández, who announced his resignation at the end of the season. Given this interest, Brighton have begun to take measures to renew De Zerbi’s contract and keep him at the club, although the Culés know that the Italian’s contractual situation could complicate negotiations.’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided another update on Pochettino’s situation. He reckons Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is “open to considering top clubs”.

“Chelsea lost the Carabao Cup final at the weekend and so of course all eyes are on Mauricio Pochettino again, with some reports of Ruben Amorim being eyed as a possible replacement for him,” Romano told Caught Offside.

READ MORE: FA Cup Big Midweek… Chelsea v Leeds, Eddie Howe, Amad Diallo, Liverpool



“Pressure has been there since the end of January – Chelsea want better results so pressure remains there but the priority has always been to finish the season with Pochettino and then assess the situation ahead of the summer transfer window.

“I think this would not have been an easy job for any manager; it’s a young squad and they need time to perform and create proper group. But of course, football is a results game and so pressure remains there.

“As for Amorim links, it’s a possibility for him to leave Sporting Lisbon in the summer, yes. It’s not guaranteed yet but he’d be open to considering top clubs as he’s already done an excellent job at Sporting in the recent years. At the moment he’s not in direct contact with any club, but he’s appreciated in England for sure.”