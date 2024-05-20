Fabrizio Romano says there are “crucial days ahead” as Chelsea prepare to sit down with Mauricio Pochettino to discuss his future.

A strong second half to the season saw Chelsea finish sixth in the Premier League, which is currently a Europa League spot.

The Blues will fall into the Europa Conference League if Manchester United manage to defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final, however.

Due to the unlikelihood of that happening, we can assume Chelsea will be in the Europa League and Newcastle United – who finished seventh – in the Europa Conference League.

It has been quite the turnaround at Stamford Bridge. They were 12th on April 2 and in the overall 2023 standings, finished 13th.

Only suffering three defeats since the turn of the year is a colossal improvement and might have saved Pochettino from being sacked.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 16 Final Day Conclusions: Man City again, Foden again, The Inevitable, The Arsenal, Klopp, Goals and more

👉 Struggling Chelsea man tipped to become ‘best in the Premier League’ next season

👉 Rio Ferdinand reveals ‘what he’s hearing’ about Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea future

He has been under pressure for much of this season but given Chelsea’s form in 2024, it would be very harsh to get rid now, especially when you consider the fact they reached the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup semis, losing to Liverpool and Man City, respectively.

Regardless of the Blues’ form in the second half of the season, there will be talks between the club’s hierarchy and Pochettino.

Chelsea prepare ‘talks’ with Mauricio Pochettino – Romano

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, Romano says there are “crucial days ahead to discuss Mauricio Pochettino’s future”.

“It was also an interesting end to the season for Chelsea, who were one of the in-form sides of 2024 outside the main title competitors Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool. They finished with another win, beating Bournemouth 2-1 on the final day, so what does it mean for Mauricio Pochettino? “Talks over Pochettino’s future will take place very soon, now we enter into crucial days, so let’s see how these discussions will progress. “In my personal opinion, Pochettino deserves one more season as Chelsea manager as he finished really well and also the players respect him a lot. It was not an exciting season for Chelsea but still important to remember it was the first one with a new coach and many new players. 📣 TO THE COMMENTS! Should Chelsea stick with or sack Mauricio Pochettino? Join the debate here. “Staying with Chelsea, they’re one of the names being linked with Leeds United’s talented young winger Crysencio Summerville. The race is open, but with nothing close or imminent right now. “There are really many clubs tracking him – I already reported about Liverpool last month, and for sure, Summerville is expected to get a top club chance in the summer, but again, nothing is close now.”

More: Chelsea news | Five-year net spend table | 2023/24 Premier League winners