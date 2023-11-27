Pochettino sack? Romano reveals Chelsea’s clear verdict on manager exit as they ‘want results ASAP’

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mauricio Pochettino still “has the trust” of Chelsea after their awful 4-1 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday.

The former Tottenham boss was appointed by Chelsea ahead of this season and he has a huge job on his hands after they finished 12th in the Premier League last term.

The Blues have shown signs of progress in draws against Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City but they have been marred by inconsistency. They arguably produced their worst performance of the season over the weekend as they were hammered 4-1 at St James’ Park by Newcastle United.

Chelsea are now tenth in the Premier League as they have four wins, four draws and four losses in 13 games. They are at risk of missing out on European qualification again as 12 points are between them and fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Pochettino – who is the seventh favourite in the Premier League sack race – has the backing of Chelsea, but Romano points out that they “want results as soon as possible”.

“I want to start by discussing the situation of some managers, because after Chelsea’s very bad game against Newcastle on Saturday, I’ve received many questions on the future of Mauricio Pochettino. He described the 4-1 defeat at St James’ Park as his side’s worst performance of the season, and personally, I agree that it wasn’t good enough,” Romano told Caught Offside.

TRANSFER GOSSIP: Chelsea firm on Osimhen swoop, post-Man Utd moves for De Gea and Sancho

“Still, all the information I’m getting is that Chelsea decided to go for Pochettino because they feel he is the right man for this project, and they know it’s going to take time. This is something Pochettino is repeating in public but also in private with his conversations with people at the club.

“It’s a young team, so they still need to learn and develop – of course, everyone at Chelsea wants results as soon as possible, they feel this is a club that has a history of winning trophies and Pochettino is aware of that too, but it takes time. So, despite the bad result against Newcastle, nothing has changed at Chelsea – they still trust Pochettino, so he is not at risk at Stamford Bridge. They will keep trusting the manager – the owners and directors all together.

“As I said, however, Chelsea want to see improvement – they are not happy with the same disappointing results, the same mistakes and these kind of things. They want to see a better level, like they saw against Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City, but with a young team you have to be patient.”