Pochettino sack talk rubbished after Chelsea ‘outplay opponents’; report reveals Boehly’s ‘only option’

Mauricio Pochettino’s job at Chelsea is reportedly not under threat as there is the belief that they have ‘outplayed their opponents in every game’.

Former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Pochettino took over at Stamford Bridge earlier this year as he replaced interim boss Frank Lampard.

Pochettino oversaw a significant overhaul during the summer transfer window after they finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn on signings since Todd Boehly’s arrival last year but they have made a worrying start to this new campaign.

The Blues have produced a couple of promising performances but they have won just one of their first six Premier League games ahead of Monday night’s trip to face London rivals Fulham.

Arsenal legend David Seaman recently encouraged Chelsea to sack Pochettino as they will “get better the longer he stays” and they will be “well out of it” without him.

A report from The Guardian claims ‘the mood inside Chelsea is calmer than you might imagine’. They explain.

‘Instead of panicking after another summer of heavy spending with an underwhelming start to the season, they have looked beyond the results, studied the data and concluded that the situation will improve – if they hold their nerve. ‘There is comfort to be found in numbers indicating that Mauricio Pochettino is pushing this young, expensively assembled squad in the right direction. While Chelsea are stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table before they meet Fulham on Monday after picking up five points from their first six games, more than one statistical model suggests they should be much higher. ‘Those paying attention to key performance indicators can see that Pochettino’s side have been tactically sound in and out of possession, and outplayed and outrun their opponents in every game. ‘The only option is to trust in the process implemented by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. There has been so much instability under these owners but now is the moment to put emotion to one side.’

READ MORE: Mauricio Pochettino sack omen at Chelsea after ‘choice’ to snub Noni Madueke



Chelsea have been seriously impacted by injuries during the early weeks of this season but Pochettino has insisted that they “cannot blame injuries” for their poor results.

“I cannot use the excuse of injuries,” said Pochettino. “The performances have been good.

“We cannot blame injuries, I think it’s not fair. We played well in every single game and we deserved more, but for different reasons, we didn’t score and we were not clinical enough.

“But we cannot blame injuries. Of course it’s a factor that we need to improve. When you have your whole squad, you increase the level of the team.

“You put pressure on the players that play because it’s another player waiting for your place. We’re not winning the games that we deserve, but not because of injuries.”

READ MORE: Dear Chelsea, please allow us to enjoy the Nicolas Jackson chaos for a whole season