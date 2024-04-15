Pochettino slams Chelsea stars’ ‘impossible behaviour’ in 6-0 win over Everton – ‘I made it clear’

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he would not stand for the “impossible behaviour” displayed by his players in the 6-0 win over Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer became the Premier League’s joint-leading scorer this season as his four goals helped Chelsea crush hapless Everton.

The penalty argument

The former Manchester City player now has 20 for the campaign and dismantled Sean Dyche’s side almost single-handedly, netting a hat-trick inside the first 29 minutes to breathe genuine momentum into his team’s bid to qualify for Europe.

Nicolas Jackson also scored a fine goal and Alfie Gilchrist rounded off a near-perfect night for Pochettino and Chelsea.

But it was the lead up to Palmer’s fourth – a penalty slotted to Jordan Pickford’s left – that caused controversy to put a dampener on the evening.

With Palmer – the designated penalty taker – on the floor having been fouled for the penalty, Noni Madueke and Jackson attempted to snatch the ball from each other to take the spot-kick.

There was pushing and shoving before Thiago Silva and Conor Gallagher had to step in to break the pair up.

“It’s a shame…”

Pochettino said after the game that he “made it clear” that Palmer is the penalty taker, and claimed Madueke and Jackson’s behaviour was unacceptable.

“It’s a shame. We cannot behave in this way. I told them this is the last time for this type of behaviour,” he told Sky Sports.

“It is impossible after a performance like this to have this type of behaviour.

“I made it clear to them – and I am making it clear to to the fans – that Cole Palmer is the taker. If he wants to give it another…but not in this way.

“It’s a really sad situation and I don’t want to accept it happens again.”

Palmer was also asked about the incident and admitted the arguing between the players may have been “over the top”.

“Other players wanted to take it, which is understandable as it’s 4-0, but I’m the penalty taker and I took it,” added Palmer.

“It shows everyone wants to take responsibility. Maybe it was over the top the arguing.”