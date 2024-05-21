Who will replace Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea? Will the ex-Blues boss replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd?

Manchester United ‘still retain a strong interest’ in Mauricio Pochettino and could bring him in to replace Erik ten Hag, according to reports.

Chelsea confirmed on Tuesday evening that Pochettino has left the club following discussions with members of the club’s board.

This means the Blues are now on the search for a fourth permanent manager since Todd Boehly’s takeover in 2022.

The Londoners finished the season strongly after a very difficult first half to the campaign, but Europa League qualification was not enough to keep Pochettino in a job.

The big question now is: who the hell will replace Pochettino at Chelsea?

Who will be the new Chelsea manager? Tuchel? McKenna?

A young coach is expected to be prioritised, with Matt Law claiming that Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness, Girona’s Michel, Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna, and Leicester City’s Enzo Maresca are all being considered.

However, German football expert Florian Plettenberg reckons former Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel is very eager to return to Stamford Bridge.

This is deemed a ‘concrete option’ for the German boss and Plettenberg claims that ‘loose talks have took place’, with Roberto De Zerbi also an option.

‘Now the decision has been made, which Thomas Tuchel has also been waiting for this week, Plettenberg wrote on X. ‘As reported: a return to FC Chelsea is a concrete option for Tuchel, as he does not yet see his mission there as complete. Loose talks took place! Roberto De Zerbi, another candidate for Chelsea!’

While Plettenberg thinks Tuchel returning is possible, Law says Chelsea will not target any of their former managers, Tuchel, Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding who Pochettino’s replacement will be, but there is surely going to be a big managerial domino effect.

Man Utd: Ten Hag sack? Pochettino in?

Swiftly after the news of his Chelsea departure was confirmed, rumours of him replacing Ten Hag as Manchester United manager began resurfacing.

Pochettino was believed to be a contender for the Red Devils job before Ten Hag was appointed.

The Dutchman is under a severe amount of pressure and with Pochettino available on the market, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could make a move for him.

A report from Standard Sport says that the former Tottenham boss is going to be ‘a man in demand’ and United still have a ‘strong interest in his services’.

‘The 52-year-old will immediately be a man in demand however, with Manchester United among those still retaining strong interest in his services,’ the report states.

