Pochettino hails ‘unpredictable’ Chelsea star as key to upturn in form amid injury scare

Mauricio Pochettino believes “unpredictable” Cole Palmer has been key to the upturn in Chelsea’s form in recent weeks.

The Blues have won three games on the bounce to move up to 11th in the Premier League table after a shocking start to the season.

Chelsea host Arsenal after the international break in the biggest test of Pochettino’s reign at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues boss is excited to see how his players match up against Mikel Arteta’s side.

“They have a very good coach, I know Mikel [Arteta] very well, he’s a very good friend.

“They are doing a fantastic job and it’s a team that is ready now to compete for big things, that is why the challenge is really exciting to compete with them.

“We are in a different process, in a different time, but I think it’s important to see how our players are going to compete against a team that is more mature.”

Pochettino is pleased with the development of his side, and picked out Palmer – who’s forced his way into the side – as key to their improvement.

He continued: “I think the team is doing really well, we don’t concede too many goals, we start to score goals. In the midfield area we start to connect and create a good link.

“Cole Palmer also is a good player that links all the team-mates. We are giving him a starting position on the right but after we give freedom to play in between the lines.

“He’s ready to read what the team needs and to be unpredictable, because football is a game where you need to be unpredictable and he has the capacity to be like this.”

Palmer was forced off in the England Under-21s 9-1 win over Serbia on Thursday, but manager Lee Carlsey has revealed the former City star has a “dead leg”, which shouldn’t keep him out of action for long.

Pochettino also praised Conor Gallagher’s performances this season, saying: “Conor is a player that can run a lot and the effort is massive. He’s a great professional and he can play in different positions, you can see him playing like a 10, like an 8, as a 6.

“He’s box-to-box, he can run, he can play from the back or arrive in the last third or assist like to Raheem Sterling [vs Burnley]. I think he has done fantastic since the start of the season and we are so happy with him.”

