Paul Pogba could be set for a return to football with AS Monaco offering the former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder a two-year contract following the end of his doping ban.

The 32-year-old has been sidelined since testing positive for testosterone in 2023, with Italy’s anti-doping authorities issuing a four-year suspension.

However, Pogba successfully appealed the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), with the ban subsequently reduced – making him eligible to resume his career this summer.

Now a free agent following his Juventus exit late last year, Pogba is attracting serious interest from Monaco, who are keen to provide the French international with a platform to relaunch his career in Ligue 1.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, ‘new contacts’ have taken place in recent days, with talks now progressing as Pogba is ‘ready for a new experience’.

Fabrizio Romano adds that Monaco have officially offered Pogba a two-year deal and that negotiations over the wider sporting project are continuing this weekend. While a full agreement has not yet been reached, the Ligue 1 side are optimistic.

Romano wrote on X: “AS Monaco have offered a two year contract to Paul Pogba with talks underway. Negotiations and discussions over project continue this weekend to try reach an agreement.

“Monaco are working on both Ansu Fati and Paul Pogba deals.”

The move would mark Pogba’s return to French football for the first time since his youth career with Le Havre, prior to joining Manchester United in 2009.

Monaco are looking to strengthen significantly this summer following their third-place finish in 2024/25, which secured Champions League qualification, and are also closing in on another high-profile addition in Ansu Fati.

The Spanish winger, who spent 2023/24 on loan at Brighton, is edging closer to a permanent switch from Barcelona.

According to Romano, Monaco and Barca are in the ‘final stages’ of negotiations, with only minor details left to resolve. A ‘here we go’ is expected soon.

Fati, 21, endured a mixed spell on the south coast, scoring four goals in 27 Premier League appearances.

Nonetheless, Monaco believe the highly-rated attacker still has huge potential and view him as a long-term investment.

The Ligue 1 side are reportedly pushing to conclude both deals in the coming days, with Pogba seen as a potential midfield leader and Fati viewed as an injection of flair and potential in the final third.

On Sky Sports News, Kaveh Solhekol said Pogba is “considering” the offer and has multiple clubs in for him, including a La Liga side.

