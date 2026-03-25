Xavi Simons has been no stranger to criticism since his transfer from RB Leipzig to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. Many believe he has failed to justify his £50million price tag, and the Dutchman has shouldered a considerable portion of blame as Spurs find themselves in a relegation battle.

Tottenham’s injury crisis is well-documented and the club deserves some sympathy for the attacking threat they have lost which largely explains their predicament.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, Spurs’ primary creators last season, are yet to play a competitive match in 2025/26. Without their influence, Tottenham lack the difference-makers who can unlock defences; Xavi Simons has become the closest replacement for his injured comrades.

But since Igor Tudor’s short-lived appointment, Simons has struggled to maintain a starting berth. In Tottenham’s latest defeat to Nottingham Forest, Simons only came on once Spurs were 2-0 down. But when Tudor’s side have struggled to unlock stubborn defences like Forest’s, Simons has shown that he could provide the spark often missing.

Simons has registered four assists in the Premier League. While not spectacular, it is unmatched within the Spurs ranks. He also leads in Big Chances created, and is second only to Pedro Porro in overall chances created. His three Champions League goals place him as the team’s second highest scorer. It’s a low bar but he is at least stumbling over it.

The most prominent questions have surrounded his lack of physicality, but a number of Premier League legends faced similar scrutiny in their first seasons. Eden Hazard, Luka Modric, Robert Pires, David Silva and Dennis Bergkamp all struggled with the increased physicality to varying degrees. Simons’ best performances for Spurs have come in Europe, highlighted by his display against Atletico Madrid. Prior examples suggest that, with time, such form will translate domestically.

At 22, Simons remains far from his peak. Tottenham have banked on prospects before and found success. Dele Alli and Gareth Bale are just two of the countless examples they will look towards when assessing Simons’ progress. Meanwhile talented teammates such as Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall will help Spurs grow as a collective.

Simons is being judged as a luxury player in a team currently unable to support one. Without the injuries and managerial instability, he will be provided with a much sturdier platform to build from next season. If he is still at Tottenham, of course; he ‘wants’ a return to Barcelona.

With Tottenham’s current situation, his contributions will become increasingly valuable as the season draws to a close. Spurs have not been relegated since 1977, and if Simons is trusted to be the chief creator, much of the responsibility will fall on him to ensure survival. Relegation would have undeniable financial consequences on the club.

The return on Tottenham’s investment has not been immediate, but if Simons can help save Tottenham, £50million will be a bargain.

Calvin Burton – follow him on X