Tell us who will be Premier League champions...

The 2024/25 Premier League title race is sooooo last week. Now it’s all about 25/26. Will it finally be Arsenal’s year?

Liverpool crowned themselves as champions by battering Tottenham on Sunday. They are yet to get their hands on the trophy, but we’re already looking ahead to next season.

Will the Reds retain their crown? Arne Slot has retained Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah. With some summer strengthening, will anyone be able to stop Liverpool?

Maybe, finally, next season will be all about Arsenal. Tickers reckons it might be.

What about Manchester City? Was this season just a blip? We’re assuming they will still be a Premier League side…

Perhaps Newcastle have developed a taste for trophies after going without for 427 years. Or maybe Chelsea will get their sh*t together.

Then there’s the likes of Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, building diligently and making great strides. And, of course, Manchester United and Tottenham, who are doing neither of those things.

So who will win the title next season?

Aside from declaring Arsenal as 25/26 champions, Tickers has also made some other predications for next season.

