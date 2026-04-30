Porto head coach Francesco Farioli has reportedly emerged as a ‘strong contender’ for the vacant Chelsea managerial position, with BlueCo said to have discussed the Italian’s credentials ‘at great length’ ahead of a potential summer appointment.

The Stamford Bridge outfit are on the hunt for a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior after parting company with the former Strasbourg boss just 106 days into his tenure.

Chelsea moved on from the 41-year-old after it was revealed that irreparable divisions that had broken out between Rosenior and some of his leading players.

Since his exit, the Blues have booked a date with Manchester City in the FA Cup final under interim boss Calum McFarlane, although qualification for next season’s Champions League has now completely slipped away from the club.

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The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola, Xabi Alonso, Marco Silva, Matthias Jaissle, as well as former Chelsea players Cesc Fabregas and Filipe Luis, have all been linked with the role.

And now a fresh report from our friends over at TEAMtalk has revealed how co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart are working alongside Dave Fallows, Joe Shields and Sam Jewell as ‘part of a collaborative effort to shape the club’s next appointment’.

While a shortlist has not yet been finalised, with Chelsea ‘keeping an open mind to their search’, more names could yet enter the fray.

Farioli now a ‘viable option’ for Chelsea

One such name is Porto chief Farioli, who has won a remarkable 37 of his 50 games in charge, and is now ‘firmly in the mix’, being ‘deeply discussed internally as a viable option’, as per the TT report.

The 37-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most progressive young coaches in European football, although the same was being said about Rosenior when Chelsea moved in that direction last time.

Having cut his managerial teeth at Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk at the age of just 31, he then had stints at Alanyaspor, Nice and Ajax, where he came agonisingly close to winning the Eredivisie title.

Farioli departed Ajax soon after and was appointed by FC Porto, where he is on the brink of seeing off Jose Mourinho’s Benfica in the title race.

His rapid rise is now catching the attention of Europe’s top clubs, with TT sources indicating that ‘Farioli’s name has been formally put forward to Chelsea’s hierarchy’, who were already ‘tracking his development closely’.

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As for the man himself, Farioli was recently questioned on the links to Chelsea, but cut the interview short with a stark reply.

“I’m the coach of Porto, and I’m really happy to be here,” Farioli told Sport TV.

Despite that, the report adds that Farioli is a name being seriously considered by BlueCo and is ‘firmly emerging as one of the most intriguing candidates in the frame’.