Porto boss hits back at Arteta after Arsenal boss claims they had ‘no intention of playing’

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has hit back at Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss claimed the Portuguese side had “no intention of playing” in their Champions League clash on Wednesday.

Galeno scored a stoppage time winner in the Estadio do Dragao, capitalising on a loose pass from Gabriel Martinelli to beat David Raya with a fine curled finish.

Porto will therefore take a 1-0 lead to the Emirates after Arsenal failed to build on their fine Premier League form, failing to register a shot on target in the Champions League for the first time since 2011.

When asked about Porto’s tactics after the game, Arteta said: “We are very used to playing against these defensive blocks, especially in the first half we lacked certain things.

“We will learn from it and be better in the return game.

“The best thing about our team was the attitude. We wanted to play. We didn’t lack aggression. Faced with such a low block and a team with no intention of playing, this is what we have to do.”

In response, Conceicao said it’s about what you do with the ball rather than how much possession you have that’s important.

On Arteta’s stance, the Porto boss said: “It’s an opinion. They wanted to play, we wanted to win.

“Arteta is from the [Pep] Guardiola school, who is the coach with the most titles in the world.

“They think that the best way to beat their opponents is to have more possession of the ball, but that depends on the team and the performers they have.

“We had 40%-60% possession of the ball, which is not a scandal. I didn’t mind having 30%-70% and winning too. It all depends on what you do with the ball within the strategy defined to score goals.”

Asked if his team were naive to lose the game so late, Arteta added: “Well it’s only the last ball, so if in 94 minutes they haven’t had any naivety other than that one.

“I think it’s a bit cruel to judge it. But it’s true that it has had a big impact on the result. A lot of other things they did for the first time here were very good. When you give the ball away three times in that area – you cannot do it.”

READ MORE: Arsenal show old Champions League frailties as last-16 veterans Porto punish tentative Gunners