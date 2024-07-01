Bruno Fernandes believes England are not good enough to beat Portugal in real life but stand a good chance “on the PlayStation”.

England stumbled into the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Sunday evening, coming from behind to beat Slovakia in extra time.

Ivan Schranz gave the Slovakians the lead in the 25th minute after Gareth Southgate’s men failed to get going.

They were in front until the 95th minute when Jude Bellingham scored an outstanding overhead kick.

England’s winner came two minutes into extra time when Harry Kane headed home from close range.

Understandably, Southgate has again been heavily criticised for another massively underwhelming performance from his players.

The first substitution coming in the 66th minute certainly raised eyebrows across the country, while Southgate waited until the 84th minute to make another change and the 94th minute to throw on another striker in Ivan Toney.

Speaking after the win, Southgate said Toney “had the hump with me”, and who can blame him?

England will have to improve massively when they take on Switzerland in the quarter-final on Saturday.

The Three Lions remain the favourites to win the European Championship – surely because of their side of the draw – despite Spain’s incredible form and Germany’s performances.

Portugal should obviously not be ruled out as well, even if Roberto Martinez is their manager.

And Portugal and Manchester United midfielder Fernandes does not think England stand a chance of beating them to Euro 2024 glory.

He said: “The only thing I have to say is that this is the only chance England has to beat Portugal – on the PlayStation.

“We’ll give you that.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp named England when asked who he thinks will win Euro 2024.

The former Liverpool manager initially went for Spain before jumping right back on the fence, praising Germany and insisting England are going to improve.

“At the moment it looks a little bit like Spain could do it, but Germany is good,” he said.

“France can be good, and England will be better, definitely.”

