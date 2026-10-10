The Portuguese FA have confirmed that they have given Cristiano Ronaldo a suspension after his childish conduct during the international break.

41-year-old Ronaldo is way past his peak and has arguably hindered Portugal in the past couple of major tournaments.

This happened at the summer’s World Cup, and he spat his dummy out during this international break after opting against retirement.

Ronaldo played 67 minutes in Portugal’s first Nations League game, but he was unhappy after he was an unused substitute in the 2-1 win against Norway.

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend subsequently exited the Portugal camp and gave his account of events in a ludicrous statement, which didn’t have the desired effect, as it only made him look more childish.

In the statement, Ronaldo acknowledged that he should be punished for dramatically withdrawing from the Portugal squad.

“The consequences of my actions must be evaluated and punished by the Portuguese Football Federation,” Ronaldo wrote.

“I believe the punishment should not be mitigated. I am not just any player; I am the team captain, and that constitutes an aggravating factor.

“I have already apologised, but I know that actions must have consequences.”

READ: Dissecting every line of Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1897-word ramblings of a mad man



Portugal FA respond with Cristiano Ronaldo suspension given

Now, the Portuguese FA have confirmed that they have opened ‘urgent’ legal proceedings, with Ronaldo given a “preventive suspension”.

“Disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, by decision of the Non-Professional Section, on October 9, 2026, with the objective of ascertaining the potential disciplinary relevance of the facts reported on October 7, 2026,” a statement read.

“Without prejudice to the automatic preventive suspension to which he was subject until the date of initiation, a non-automatic preventive suspension of the player was determined, and the proceedings were given urgent status.

“The proceedings were sent, on October 10, 2026, to the Disciplinary Instruction Committee of the FPF (Portuguese Football Federation), with publicity excluded until the end of the investigation.”

READ MORE: Neville reacts to Carragher slamming ‘indefensible’ Ronaldo as ’embarrassing’ Ferdinand catches strays



Ronaldo has also been heavily criticised for his poor conduct, and Man Utd legend Gary Neville has picked fault with how he acted during his second stint at Old Trafford.

“I remember the 18-year-old kid that came to United…” Neville said on The Overlap Daily.

“The patience and the tolerance that was demonstrated to him by senior players was incredible… I don’t think he treated the young players like that, and I found that difficult.

“Hang on a minute, mate. We looked after you.”

Carragher added: “You see people like Piers Morgan and Rio Ferdinand… absolutely embarrassing themselves with the nonsense that they’re coming out with because they know Ronaldo and they want to get an interview with him…

“You can try and look after them a bit, but you can’t defend the indefensible.”

READ NEXT: ‘Big baby’ Ronaldo derided as ‘pathetic’ for his ‘hissy fit’ statement

