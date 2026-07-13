Tottenham have had a Portugal star in their sights this summer, but he’s instead agreed to move to the Saudi Pro League in a big-money deal.

Having spent around £230million on adding some big-name defenders and midfielders this summer, Spurs are now looking to the attack. The likes of Savinho and Omar Marmoush have been in sight in the Premier League.

But further afield, players like Rafael Leao and Francisco Trincao are being watched.

The latter was expected to move to Al-Ahli, but when he returned from the World Cup with Portugal, cooled on that agreement so he could have a few days to think it over.

In that time, Tottenham became more interested in the winger, knowing that Sporting CP were willing to sell, while the player had left the door ajar to a move elsewhere.

But now, the chances of that deal going through have been wiped out.

Indeed, insider Fabrizio Romano reports a deal for Trincao to move to Al-Ahli is indeed in place.

He states they are paying $45million for the winger, with $5million in add-ons, which would take the entire package to £37.3million.

Paperwork is in the process of being exchanged, but Trincao is expected to move to Saudi no problem.

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Trincao deal a big one for Al-Ahli

In terms of the transfer fee itself, Al-Ahli have only once paid above the figure they are parting with for Trincao.

Spurs have done so more than once this summer, and might have had no problem doing so again, as they look to ensure they’re not going to be in the same plight they have been for the last two seasons, finishing 17th in the Premier League.

But in terms of wages, those on offer in Saudi Arabia would likely be far above what Tottenham would look to pay Trincao.

At 26 years of age, the Portuguese winger could have a good few years making good money in the Saudi Pro League, but whether he’ll play for a big European club again will be questioned now.

The chance at playing in the Premier League might bypass him, as he’ll be spending his peak years in Saudi, and trying to adapt to the best league in the world beyond then could be a tough task.

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