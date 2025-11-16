According to reports, Portugal are ‘preparing’ to issue a ‘complaint’ to FIFA over Cristiano Ronaldo’s red card against the Republic of Ireland.

On Thursday evening, Portugal suffered their first loss in World Cup qualifying as they were beaten 2-0 by the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Portugal are still top of their World Cup qualifying group following this group as they sit on ten points with one match remaining. They are ahead of second-placed Hungary, who have eight points, while Ireland are third with seven points.

Goals in either half from Troy Parrott settled the match in Ireland’s favour, but Ronaldo has dominated the conversation following this match as he was sent off in the final half an hour for striking defender Dara O’Shea with his elbow.

The home crowd mocked Ronaldo before and after this red card, which has been deemed “silly”.

Ronaldo currently stands to miss three matches due to suspension, but it’s emerged that Portugal officials are ‘preparing a complaint’ to FIFA to try to reduce his ban to one game.

According to Portuguese outlet Record, their argument will be ‘based on three points’.

The report explains:

‘The Portuguese Football Federation’s (FPF) defense will be based on three points: the pre-match atmosphere created by the Irish coach, who accused CR7 of controlling the refereeing in the game between the two teams in Alvalade – something that even led to a subsequent reaction and exchange of words between the two after the expulsion. ‘Also, the fact that this type of play is commonplace in the approach to the national team captain, as he is constantly grabbed inside the penalty area, something that can generate the reaction of frustration seen in Dublin; and also the absence of precedents, as this was the first expulsion of his career with the national team.’

On Ronaldo’s red card, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez claimed it “looks worse than what it actually is”.

“The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games,” Martinez said.

“I think that just deserves credit and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.

“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed, and obviously, when he tries to get away from the defender…I think the action looks worse than what it actually is.

“I don’t think it’s an elbow, I think it’s a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.

“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference [Wednesday], your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano’s body.”